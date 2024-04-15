Paris Hilton Reigns At Coachella: From Cornhole Shenanigans To DJing, Star Keeps Party Going

Paris Hilton cannot go wrong at her favorite music festival! From an impromptu cameo with Vampire Weekend to taking over a DJ set, the icon and the star made sure to have the best day of her life at the annual music extravaganza.

The reigning Queen of Coachella first joined Vampire Weekend’s set on Saturday, April 13, for a game of cornhole.

Clad in a cowboy hat and an all-black ensemble, Hilton interrupted the A-Punk rockers’ set to play the popular party game, preparing the audience with a caveat: “I haven't played this game since The Simple Life, so…”

Hilton, who starred in the reality series between 2003 and 2007, alongside Nicole Richie nonetheless, proceeded to play the game, which involves tossing bean bags into a rectangular, slanted board with a circular hole.

After missing her first few shots, the Hilton Hotel heiress, 43, asked the crowd, “Is it ok if I cheat?”

Met with a unanimous “Yes,” she then dunked the bean bag right into the board’s hole and did a victory lap, her breezy black dress twirling.

After gracing the Coachella crowd with her nostalgic appearance, Hilton hugged Vampire Weekend’s frontman, Ezra Koenig, before leaving the stage.

Hilton also documented the fun Simple Life callback on her Instagram. Here's what she said:

Paris Hilton documents iconic Coachella cameo on Instagram

“Love #TheSimpleLife Vibes,” the socialite wrote on her social media, adding hashtags “Sliving” and “CoachellaQueen.”

However, if you think Paris Hilton’s Coachella fun ended with just the aforementioned gig, you're in for a surprise, dear readers.

She kept the Coachella fun going on Saturday by joining a DJ at the festival’s Absolut tent and taking the mic during her single, Stars Are Blind.

In a video she filmed and shared on her Instagram stories from behind the DJ booth, the star noted she was “living with Absolut” before turning the camera to show a hyped crowd.

Paris Hilton on her Queen of Coachella title and No Doubt reunion

Prior to the Indio, California, music extravaganza, Hilton spoke to People about her Queen of Coachella status, saying she “was going years ago when nobody even hardly knew about it.”

“My schedule is so insane, I don't even go out anymore,” she continued, adding, “I haven't been to a party besides my birthday party at my house in a long time, so it'll be fun.”

Hilton, like the majority of Coachella goers this year, was looking forward to the No Doubt reunion, which played on Saturday night.

“I love Gwen Stefani. She's such an icon and I've been obsessed with her music since I was a teenager,” Hilton told the publication, adding, “I was DMing her yesterday letting her know how excited I am to see her perform.”

