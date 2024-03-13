Paris Hilton isn't happy with Mauricio Umansky talking about his issues with her family on his show, Buying Beverly Hills. She commented on social media, saying her dad, Rick Hilton, wouldn't speak badly about family in public. Paris feels Umansky is using the Hilton name to promote his show, and she's tired of it.

Paris Hilton claps back at Mauricio Umansky for speaking about family issues in public

Paris Hilton commented on the Queens of Bravo's account, expressing, "My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family, especially in the press.”

She pointed out, “Frankly, we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already.”

Umansky, in Netflix's preview for the new season, discussed his problems with Rick Hilton and leaving his real estate company. He said, "I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton and Hyland, and when I say f–ked, you know, like today, I’m happy. But, there were 100 agents at Hilton and Hyland. They did $1 billion for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production.”

What's Mauricio Unmasky's rift with Hilton and Hyland?

According to Umansky, he wanted a bigger role in the company but was rejected. He talked about it with his wife, Kyle Richards, who is Kathy Hilton's sister. Umansky then decided to start his own company called The Agency.

He mentioned that leaving Hilton and Hyland caused tension in Kyle's relationship with her family. Umansky has openly discussed this situation in his book and on his TV show.

Despite the drama, Umansky claims he and Rick now have a good relationship. He mentioned this in an interview with US Weekly after the release of his book. Umansky expressed his respect for Hilton and Hyland, saying it's a great company and he wouldn't say anything negative about them. He also acknowledged his familial ties with Rick.

However, Umansky admitted that the fallout from leaving the company affected Kyle's relationship with her family, causing them to stop speaking to her.

The upcoming season of Buying Beverly Hills will continue to delve into Umansky's real estate ventures. It features his work alongside his daughter Alexia and stepdaughter Farrah Aldjufrie. The show has been a platform for Umansky to discuss his professional journey, including the challenges he faced after leaving Hilton and Hyland.

Buying Beverly Hills season two is set to premiere on Netflix on March 22.

