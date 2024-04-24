Paris Hilton Unveils Inspiration For Daughter's Middle Name Amid Family Photo Debut

Paris Hilton finally introduced her baby girl to the world. With that, the Hilton Hotels heiress also revealed the deep meaning behind her daughter’s name. Months after keeping London Marilyn Hilton-Reum away from the eyes of social media, Hilton shared a carousel of pictures of her baby daughter along with her first official family photo on Instagram.

Hilton opened up about the collective decision as parents with husband and author Carter Reum to share their daughter’s pictures online, on her podcast, I Am Paris. The 11:11 Media founder truly believes London came in as a blessing to her life.

Paris Hilton shares inspiration for her daughter’s name

Paris Hilton unveiled the inspiration behind her 5-month-old daughter’s name and middle name on Monday. In the “special episode” of the iHeartRadio podcast, she candidly chatted about naming her daughter London because it’s her favorite city “in the world” and that Hilton had “dreamed of having a little daughter named London” ever since she was a little girl. Besides, the family’s affinity for notable city names is quite evident. Paris’s son is also named after the city Phoenix.

However, a fan's question asked about the motive behind London's middle name, Marilyn. Hilton revealed, "I wanted to honor my grandmother, Marilyn. I think it's such a beautiful name. And Phoenix, his middle name is Barron, which is my grandfather's name. And it was just an honor of both of them, and I love them so much." In addition, she expressed her admiration for Marilyn Monroe too.

London Marilyn Hilton-Reum was born on 11 November 2023. The marked day and number are exceptional for the 43-year-old celebrity who disclosed its relevance in her life. The House of Wax alum shared, “Obviously, as you all know, 11/11 is such an important date to me, [an] important time. Carter and I were married on 11/11. My media company is named 11:11 Media. I make a wish every single day at 11:11. So for my daughter to be born on that date was just magical and so special.”

Hence, the “perfect birthday” for her “little princess” who greatly resembles Hilton’s younger sibling, Nicholai Olivia Rothschild a.k.a Nikki. “She reminds me so much of my sister Nicky [Hilton],” the TV personality added.

Paris Hilton launches new single with Sia

This week brought in loads of surprises from the heiress. Apart from posting her daughter’s pictures online after keeping them under wraps since her birth, Hilton also featured in a new song with Sia called Fame Won’t Love You. The mother of two posted a snippet of the music video on Instagram Monday.

“So excited to have shared my new song with @siamusic, #FameWontLoveYou, with my baby girl London, and now with the world! 🎶💖 This is a special moment we’ll always treasure,” the caption announced. Hilton held London, dressed adorably in a white dress and pink head ribbon. The mother-daughter looked endearing against a backdrop of white adorned with flower bouquets. The “deeply personal song” offered a glimpse into Hilton’s blossoming bond with her baby daughter.

