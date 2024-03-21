Megan Fox recently talked about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly on the Call Her Daddy podcast. When Alex Cooper mentioned that Megan and MGK “got engaged, then I think it was called off,” to which Fox confirmed, “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred.” Read on to know more;

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren't staying together anymore; Reports

Currently, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are said to be living apart after Megan confirmed on Wednesday that they are no longer engaged per Page Six. A close source revealed to US Weekly that Megan is staying in Malibu, California, while Machine Gun Kelly is in their mansion in Encino, as they try to work on their relationship, which is going through a rough patch.

An insider shared that “They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together, (They) are at a low moment right now. It changes every day.” Although Megan has shown interest in dating others, their friends don't believe they will break up completely because they seem to change their minds often.

Another source mentioned to US Weekly that the couple “can’t stop fighting with each other.” It added, “Megan and MGK have a very toxic relationship, their love literally makes them sick,”

Megan finds it hard to trust Machine Gun Kelly, but she knows it's because of her insecurities. However, another insider claimed that their relationship is very troubled, and they frequently argue, with their love for each other causing them stress and making them unwell.

Megan Fox breaks silence on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox said at the Call Her Daddy Podcast that “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption, I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”

“I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.” However, when probed further by Alex Cooper, she didn't give clear answers about their current status saying no comments, leaving fans confused.

This comes after MGK shared his feelings about their past miscarriage in a song released in February. Despite being engaged for two years, the couple hasn't set a wedding date. Last year, Megan's social media post hinted at a possible breakup, and MGK got a significant tattoo, sparking more speculation about their relationship. Megan's recent comments didn't provide much clarity either.

