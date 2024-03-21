Megan Fox Gets Candid About Going Under the Knife; Says Earlier Everyone Got Done But Had to Keep it Lowkey

The Jennifer’s Body actress has opened up and been candid on a podcast Call Her Daddy regarding how people take up plastic surgeries, and why she has undergone those procedures in detail. She also reveals what she would like to hop on to next. This has come about after fans spoke about her new appearance at Super Bowl 2024. What did the American actress reveal? Find out.

What does Megan Fox feel about plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures?

Talking to host Alex Cooper in the podcast Call Her Daddy, the outlet The Daily Mail reveals how the entire conversation turned out to be. The Transformers actress begins with a joke, how her body is having a strong reaction to anaesthesia and hence it is a serious procedure if anyone or herself is willing to get a knife under their skin for further work. The Till Death actress has done procedures like boob jobs and would like to go for it again.

She is ready to go for a breast augmentation procedure again to get, "biggest boobs that could fit in my body." However, even after so many procedures, the size is 36D as the actress has a slim body type. It all started after her role in Transformers, and then carried on thrice. She reveals how, "Back then everyone did the work, but you had to do work that was undetectable," and hence looking different with her body type was her way out. She even breast fed her children and continued saying, "after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don't know where they went, but they went. Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise -- you could see the rippling thing of the implants."

Does Megan Fox like surgery?

No. Megan Fox believes in cosmetic procedures but not in surgeries. Regarding this she says in the podcast, "I don't like surgery, and the fact that I had to do it, I was like, 'I want a reward for the suffering I have to go through -- I don't want to wake up with a full B cup. There's no f***ing point in that, I'm not doing it.'" She even reveals how people in the industry gave her derogatory names after that, but she was happy with her body. The Dictator actress has also worked on her face but the work is very less, and there are just “fillers” and a “botox”. Her extra body fat is stopping her from going for a “big buttock surgery”. While Megan Fox is planning to hop on to more trends on cosmetic procedures, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

