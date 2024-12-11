Megan Fox Leaves MGK After Reading His Text Messages With Other Women; Deets Inside

Megan Fox has dumped Machine Gun Kelly aka MGK after she discovered the rapper was involved with other women. The actress from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles read text messages between MGK and other women.

According to a source, when Megan Fox and the I Think I’m Okay rapper “went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone.”

This was when she found out the text messages “involving other women and decided she was done” with MGK.

Per the insider, the Transformers actress always had trust issues with Machine Gun Kelly, following his “past behavior.”

Meanwhile, it is also crucial to know that the couple has gone through ups and downs in the past few years. However, the actress had the will to work along the relationship, the insider stated to Page Six.

The Jennifer’s Body actress wished to “rebuild her trust with Colson and was excited to grow their family together,” the source stated.

But now that Megan Fox has discovered the text messages, she has decided to move on from the Forget Me Too rapper.

“Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life,” the source mentioned.

It was first reported by Page Six that Megan Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker had broken up during the Thanksgiving weekend, while they were in Vail, Colo.

For those who do not know, the couple is also expecting their first child together, despite their on-and-off relationship.

Moreover, the news of their split comes right after two weeks from when the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress announced that she is about to be a mother for the fourth time, which will be her first child with Machine Gun Kelly.

It was on November 11, 2024, when Megan Fox had shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, also being covered in oil.

