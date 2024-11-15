Throwback: When Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Battled Split Rumors and Clapped Back In Style

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, are reportedly “living separately” after breaking off their engagement. Despite the challenges, their bond continues to fuel speculation and headlines.

According to Us Weekly, Megan Fox is currently residing in Malibu, California, while Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, remains in their Encino mansion. The couple has chosen to give each other space in an effort to navigate their “rocky” relationship.

An insider revealed, “They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together. They are at a low moment right now. It changes every day.”

Fox, 37, has reportedly asked friends to set her up with other people, sparking questions about her commitment to the relationship. However, sources close to the pair insist they’re unlikely to break up entirely, describing their dynamic as one that constantly fluctuates.

The actress, known for her roles in Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, reportedly struggles with trusting Kelly, 33, though she attributes much of this to her own insecurities.

Meanwhile, another source painted a darker picture of their relationship, describing it as “toxic” and claiming the couple “can’t stop fighting.” They added, “Megan and MGK have a very toxic relationship; their love literally makes them sick.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has faced challenges. In February 2023, Fox sparked breakup rumors by deleting photos of Kelly from her Instagram, unfollowing him, and posting cryptic song lyrics about dishonesty. Around the same time, she was seen without her engagement ring, prompting reports of a significant fight.

Despite their struggles, Fox recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and confirmed that they had previously called off their engagement. She described Kelly as her “twin soul” and shared that they would always share a special connection, though she declined to elaborate on their current status.

Reports of Megan Fox’s pregnancy surfaced recently, confirming the couple’s renewed commitment to each other amid ongoing ups and downs in their relationship. Sources close to the pair revealed that the news of the baby has brought a fresh sense of joy and hope to their dynamic.

“They’ve been through so much together, but this pregnancy is something they’re both excited about,” an insider shared. “It’s brought them closer in a way they didn’t expect.”

The news comes after a challenging period for the couple. Fox, 37, and Machine Gun Kelly, 33, were reportedly living separately earlier this year to work through their issues. While Fox resided in Malibu, Kelly stayed at their Encino mansion. Rumors of tension peaked when Fox was said to be seeking advice from friends about moving on, yet their undeniable connection seemed to keep them tethered.

Now, with a baby on the way, sources claim the couple is focusing on creating a stable environment. “Megan is taking things day by day, but she’s glowing and feels this baby is a blessing,” the source continued. “MGK is over the moon and has been extremely attentive and supportive.”

This will be Megan’s fourth child, as she shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. It’s MGK’s second, as he is already a father to a teenage daughter, Casie. Fans have already begun speculating about whether this baby will bring a new level of harmony to the famously fiery couple.

