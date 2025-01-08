Meghan Markle Expected to See a Rise in Net Worth By USD 100 Million; REPORT

Meghan Markle seemingly is not afraid to try new things out. As per Netflix Jukie, the former actress, who previously dived into a few ventures with them not taking off, is planning her new comeback.

Markle, who was also subject to the speculation about losing her Hollywood connections and the other drama that dragged her name, is gearing up to rise again. As per the report, the Suits star seemingly cannot exactly dive back into the work of acting but she is not afraid to make her mark in the lifestyle industry in the long run.

As per Netflix Junkie’s report, she has made some moves that could be paying off in a major way. She started by making an Instagram account, which amassed a big following quickly.

The director of Organic and Web Marketing at Epos Now, Tom South, conversed with The Express and shared that the former actress's earnings could rise up to USD 100 million with her growing followers on Instagram.

The actress, who already has over a million followers, with this pace, it was speculated by South that this could help her earn anywhere from USD 100,000 to USD 250,000 each post, which has the potential to go up to a million or more than that.

Apart from him, Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told The Daily Mail that her new Instagram account would assist her in promoting her upcoming business ventures and also mentioned that the Sussexes are at a turning point in their professional fronts, especially because their huge deal with Netflix comes to an end later this year.

Advertisement

Nick Ede, a PR expert, told the outlet that her getting back on Instagram is a good chance for her to engage with fans again. Ede said, “Using social media as a platform to express her personality and own her narrative is a positive step for her.”

ALSO READ: Zendaya's Father Denies Role in Tom Holland's Proposal To Daughter Amid Engagement Rumors