Zendaya's Father Denies Role in Tom Holland's Proposal To Daughter Amid Engagement Rumors
Kazembe Ajamu Coleman shuts down claims that Tom Holland sought his blessing before proposing to Zendaya, as engagement rumors swirl following her Golden Globes appearance with a diamond ring.
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement rumors gained traction after Zendaya displayed a sparkling cushion-cut diamond ring at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles.
The 5-carat diamond, set on an 18k white and yellow gold band, was designed by Jessica McCormack and is reportedly worth over $200,000. Sources revealed the Spider-Man actor proposed between Christmas and New Year’s in a romantic gesture.
Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, Zendaya’s father, dismissed claims that Tom sought his permission for the proposal. Speaking to DailyMail.com, he stated, “That was a bunch of crap dealt out by TMZ.”
When asked about the engagement, he added, “I don’t know what you’re talking about” and declined further comments. Kazembe has been a key figure in Zendaya’s career, often accompanying her to events as her manager and bodyguard.
Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Tom Holland, described as 'very traditional,' met with Kazembe months ago to secure his blessing before proposing. This step was reportedly important to the actor. The engagement was described as sweet and romantic, aligning with Tom’s old-fashioned style.
Zendaya’s family, including her mother Claire Stoermer and five siblings, are thrilled about the engagement. A source revealed, “She has gotten everything she dreamed of, and marrying Tom and starting a family is next on her list.”
The couple reportedly plans to maintain a traditional family dynamic without nannies or babysitters, preferring to handle everything themselves.
