Mel B Opens Up About Walking Out Of Abusive Marriage With Stephen Belafonte; Says She Had To ‘Start From Scratch’

Pop Icon Mel B has opened up to fans about 'starting from scratch’ with just £700 on her name when she left an abusive ex-partner. The former Spice Girl changed the history of music when it came to girl bands. In fact, with their confidence, catchy tune and funky vibe their reunion Their reunion tour in 2019 saw them pocket over a massive €5,000,000 Let's take a minute and explore what exactly went wrong between her and her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, after ten years of marriage.

Mel B Accused Ex-Husband Belafonte of Abuse

Mel B, a judge on America's Got Talent, has talked about her experience with domestic abuse, which she says happened with her ex. The former Spice Girl further revealed that money was tight after the divorce, which left her with no choice but to sleep in one bed with her three children and shop at budget supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl to cut back on expenses after her separation from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte after a decade of being together.

After Divorce, She Moved into Her Mother's Bungalow with Her Children

Following their divorce in 2018, after returning to her hometown of Leeds in 2019, Mel B moved into her mother Andrea's bungalow with her children. Now, she's sharing the challenges she encountered. ‘People will assume She’s rich; she’s a Spice Girl, she told The Mirror

‘But I went from performing to thousands at Wembley on the Spice Girls 13-date Reunion Tour in 2019 to squeezing into my mum’s with my kids sleeping in bed with me. ‘I didn’t expect that to happen in my 40s after a successful career, but I had nowhere else to go.’

Previously, Mel had been responsible for handling her own finances, but over time, Stephen took control of them. Upon her decision to leave, she recognized that she would need to rebuild her financial life from scratch amidst custody battles for the children.

Slowly rebuilding her life after a lot of struggle, the pop icon is now engaged to Rory McPhee, a 36-year-old hairdresser and longtime family friend.