Complete List Of Actors Who Played Mad Max Through Years Ahead Of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga RELEASE

Mad Max is one of the most renowned dystopian franchises!

It has completed a 44-year run and produced five installments. However, actors portraying the lead role have never been consistent. Over the years, several actors, from Mel Gibson to Tom Hardy and uncredited stunt performers, have played the antihero Max Rockatansky.

Mel Gibson

Gibson was the first actor to portray the titular character and kickstart the franchise. He starred in 1979's Mad Max, 1981's Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, and 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, creating a hallmark for the franchise.

The What Women Want actor largely contributed to the Mad Max universe but owes it equally for giving him the role of a lifetime! Gibson has an impressive filmography, including films like Braveheart and the Lethal Weapon franchise. More recently, he has worked behind the camera as a director on projects such as Hacksaw Ridge and The Passion of the Christ. But his role as Max Rockatansky remains iconic to this day!

Grant Page

Although Gibson was the face of the films, Page played the character numerous times as a stunt double. Remember the scenes where Max drives his inceptors? It was Page doing that scene.

He wasn’t exclusively Gibson's stunt double but had done many stunts on the Mad Max franchise and was a stunt coordinator on Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Despite performing the most heroic stunts, stunt performers have been uncredited in cinema history.

According to the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, Page broke his leg on the way to filming Mad Max and still performed the stunt. Being one of Australia's most prolific stunt performers, Page has the credit of 111 films. Mad Dog Morgan is one of his best stunt works, in which he jumps backward off a 25-meter tall cliff while being set on fire. He was also a stunt coordinator for the upcoming fifth sequel of the Mad Max franchise.

Guy Norris

Another unsung hero, played by Max Rockatansky behind the scenes, was stunt performer Norris. He was part of the Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior as a stunt performer and co-ordinator.

Norris’s resume as a stunt performer is quite impressive! His credits include Superman Returns, The Suicide Squad, and Moulin Rouge. After playing Max in the films, he continued his attachment to the franchise as a stunt co-ordinator on Mad Max: Fury Road and as an action designer on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Tom Hardy

Hardy's prominence as Mad Max on the big screens is etched in the hearts of moviegoers! Not only did he play the role effortlessly, but he also did it differently from Gibson’s version. While the latter’s rendition of the titular character was on the furious side, Hardy embraced a different aspect with his mannerisms as he wandered the wasteland.

After playing Max on Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, he appeared in critically acclaimed films like The Dark Knight Rises and Inception and blockbuster hits like Dunkirk, the Venom franchise, and the popular Netflix show Peaky Blinders.

Jacob Tomuri

Tumuri worked as Hardy’s stunt double and performed numerous risky stunts, including a polecat scene and several driving shots. His impressive work on the Mad Max film earned him a nomination for the World Stunt Award's Best Fight.

He later won the Screen Actors Guild's Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture award. Tomari and Hardy's partnership goes beyond the Mad Max franchise! They have also worked together in Legend, The Revenant, and Venom. Tomari is also one of the stunt coordinators for the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Bren Foster & Kym Bradley

These actors are the last to assume the role of Max Rockatansky. However, they didn’t appear in any of the live-action films and were credited with the Mad Max video game. Froster voiced the character, while Bradley was the motion capture performer.

Although the game does not directly link to Mad Max’s storylines, it does have some stylistic similarities. The video game mimicked the iconic wasteland Max wandered through and included Warboys as an ode to the film franchise.