Melissa Gorga Says It Was 'A Little Sad' To See Mauricio Umansky's PDA Pictures With Nikita Kahn; Expresses Empathy For Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga cannot believe that Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' 27-year marriage is really over after his pictures kissing a woman who has been identified as actress Nikita Kahn went viral.

On Thursday, July 18, Gorga, 45, released a new episode of On Display with Melissa Gorga titled Been There, Done That with her husband Joe Gorga. During their conversation, she expressed empathy for her friend and fellow Bravo star Kyle Richards, telling her husband she feels sad for her. More details below!

Melissa Gorga weighs in on Mauricio Umansky’s PDA pictures

Describing the images to her husband, Gorga said watching Umansky with a woman other than Richards came as a shock to her. “Just to see another woman embrace one of my friend’s husbands that, you know, Joe, we've been to dinner with them many times. We’ve — it was a little sad,” she said.

While Gorga acknowledged that both Umansky and Richards have “probably” moved on if “he’s doing it in public,” she added that it was still something she never expected to see. “I couldn't help but think about Kyle, and I’m just like, ‘Wow. Like, this s*** really happens.’ Like these long-term, amazing marriages that you think are going to go on forever…. They break up,” the reality star said of the former couple while comparing her 20-year-long marriage to her husband.

“They break up and then you miraculously see them kissing other people in airports, and it's like, ‘Wow.’ Like, you just can't believe it,” she added.

Advertisement

While Melissa took time to address the matter, Richards’ only seeming reaction was that she dropped the title of Wife from her Instagram bio in light of her estranged husband’s airport pictures.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship timeline

The duo tied the knot in 1996 and are parents to daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Richards also has a daughter, Farrah Brittany, 35, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Page Six reported last July that the couple was considering divorce after being married for 27 years, but the duo was quick to deny the report. After living under one roof while navigating marital strife for nine months, Richards revealed in May that Umansky had moved out of their Beverly Hills home and their union was probably over.

ALSO READ: Mauricio Umansky's Mystery Woman Who Was Spotted Kissing Him Is Identified As Nikita Kahn; Know More About Her