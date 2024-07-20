Mauricio Umansky's Mystery Woman Who Was Spotted Kissing Him Is Identified As Nikita Kahn; Know More About Her

Mauricio Umansky created quite a buzz when he was spotted engaging in PDA with a mystery woman at Mykonos Airport on Wednesday, July 17. Things turned more riveting when Umansky’s estranged wife, Kyle Richards, deleted the word “wife” from her Instagram bio in light of his viral pictures.

People soon began demanding the profile of the mystery woman the Bravo celebrity was seen getting cozy with, and taking the fans’ demand as a command, the Instagram gossip account Deux Moi revealed the identity of the woman as Nikita Kahn, an actress and model. More about her is below!

Who is Nikita Kahn — The woman Mauricio Umansky was spotted kissing at an airport

Kahn is a 33-year-old actress and model, TMZ reported on Friday, July 19. She began her acting career by playing Bruce Willis’ girlfriend in Catch. 44 in 2011. She also appeared in a few shorts and worked as an EP on The Last Animals, per IMDb.

According to her website, Kahn is a University of California graduate and has a degree and MBA in interior design and architecture. When not acting, producing, or modeling, her website depicts her taking pleasure in traveling, working out, skiing, and advocating for animal rights. Kahn, who is Ukrainian-American, is fluent in Russian, Ukrainian, and English, her website notes.

Umansky and Kahn both follow each other on Instagram but have so far refrained from engaging with each other’s profiles. According to Page Six, Kahn was previously in a relationship with Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. The duo reportedly dated between 2010 and 2017.

Neither Umansky nor Kahn has responded to their viral pictures, which feature the latter standing on her tiptoes with her hands wrapped around the Buying Beverly Hills star’s shoulder and him leaning in for a kiss. After their airport pictures emerged, TMZ obtained additional pictures and video of them spending time in Greece this week.

Has Kyle Richards reacted to her estranged husband's loved-up pictures with Kahn?

Besides altering her Instagram bio as mentioned earlier, Richards has not reacted to the tumult involving her estranged husband. She, however, celebrated her second sobriety anniversary on Thursday, June 18 on Instagram with a workout mirror selfie.

Reports of strife between Richards and Umansky first emerged in July 2023, but the couple, who at the time had been married for 27 years, dismissed them. After trying to navigate their differences for nine months, Richards announced in May that Umansky had moved out of their Los Angeles home. She also shared that both of them were free to date other people.

