Miami Dolphins Release Odell Beckham Jr After Sharing A Cryptic Post On The Internet; Details Inside

Odell Beckham Jr. parted ways with the Miami Dolphins after being in action for nine games throughout the season. The team announced their decision on Friday, December 13, after sharing a cryptic post on the internet.

As for the NFL player’s performance in the games, the athlete scored only nine passes for the 55 yards. Beckham is expected to sign the waiver form, and then he would be free to sign the contract with any team he wants.

The NFL star was bound by a one-year contract with his team for a deal worth $3 million and could have been paid $8.25 million with the incentives. The athlete went through off-season knee surgery and did not return to his team until the 5th week.

As for the contendership of the athlete for the coming season, he has not yet released a statement or made a choice, but for the last four seasons, Beckham Jr. has suited up for the four teams: the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and the Dolphins.

Previously, the NFL star played for the New York Giants for five seasons and later went on to win the game for the Rams, during which he injured himself. Post the injury, the athlete did not return for the complete season of 2022.

Meanwhile, following the season and the announcement of Beckham Jr. being released from the team, fans shared their opinions about the athlete on social media platforms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Odell Beckham Jr. Accused of Tricking Dolphins into 'Retirement Package,' May Skip 2024 Season

One of the users shared on their X account, “He needs to retire.” Another NFL fan wrote, “Washed.” A fan of the athlete also shared their thought by claiming, "Not surprised, he had a few decent third-down conversations but was quiet otherwise, including some dropped passes."

Further details over Odell Beckham Jr.’s future and the team he is likely to join will be shared by the NFL organizations soon.

ALSO READ: ‘Washed! Just Retire OBJ’: Odell Beckham Jr Receives Backlash From Dolphins Fans After Being Placed on ‘Unable to Perform’ List