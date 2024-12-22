Michael B. Jordan Calls Cops After Intruder Pretending To Be Security Trespasses; Details Inside

Michael B. Jordan had an intruder in his house! The Black Panther actor reportedly called the cops after a man pretending to be one of his security guards trespassed on his home, as reported by TMZ on Wednesday, December 18. According to the outlet, the security team called the Los Angeles Police Department and escorted the actor off the property.

When law enforcement enquired the suspect, he allegedly claimed to be part of Jordon’s security team. The LAPD reportedly took the convict’s information and released him later. The Creed actor’s team allegedly refused to press charges initially.

However, after the intruder left, they decided to take action and file a trespassing report. The outlet also claimed that Jordan wasn’t too shaken by the incident as he’s been busy promoting his upcoming film, Sinners.

This wasn’t the first time for the actor to be caught in trouble with the police. Over a year ago, he crashed his Ferrari into a parked Kia in Hollywood, California. LAPD told Page Six at the time that no evidence of DUI was found.

Upon further investigation, a video of the actor allegedly racing another car surfaced. No charges were ever filed against Jordan due to a lack of evidence of rule breaching. However, an insider source told Daily Mail at the time that the actor was “embarrassed” about his reckless driving, which caused the car to crash.

"It was an actual accident. Michael was annoyed that he ruined his car, but that can get fixed," the source said. "He was, and is, embarrassed about it all as he accidentally had his foot on the gas and didn't brake in time," the source added.

Recently, Jordan made headlines over rumors claiming he might reprise his memorable role as Black Panther supervillain Erik Killmonger in the upcoming Avengers movies, possibly Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Cosmic Circus speculated in a December Discord Q&A with Alex Perez, saying, "There's a rumor I heard through the grapevine that I thought would be interesting to mention here: Michael B. Jordan may be returning for one of the upcoming Avengers films." The character had died after a battle with the late Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa. But he continued to appear in the franchise in variant forms.

Apart from the upcoming horror Sinners, which is set to release on March 7, 2025, Jordan also stars in the sci-fi thriller Companion, which will be released on January 31, 2025.