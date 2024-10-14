Throwback: When Michael Jackson Took Off His Glasses At 1983 Grammys After Winning THESE Many Awards In One Night

History has gifted us many legends, but none quite like Michael Jackson. While the artist was widely known for his tracks that had the power to blow anyone’s mind, he was also known for carrying a unique style that continues to be followed by many.

The man has given us some of the most iconic and still cherished tracks, such as Thriller, Billie Jean, and Smooth Criminal, among others. Meanwhile, the They Don't Care About Us legend has a particular video that is currently making rounds on the internet. The artist can be seen donning his iconic shy smile as he won eight awards at the 1983 Grammys. However, the clip includes something even more surprising.

A post recently shared by Historic Vids on X (formerly Twitter) shows the You Are Not Alone singer on the stage of the aforementioned award function.

What makes the footage astounding is that it shows Michael Jackson without his glasses, as the singer himself takes them off on stage.

For those unaware, the 'The Way You Make Me Feel' artist was known for wearing his glasses everywhere. However, this rare occasion provides a glimpse of his face without any shades.

“I made a deal with myself that if I won one more award, which is this award—my seventh, which is a record—I would take off my glasses,” the Heal the World artist is heard saying to a screaming and cheering crowd.

Although the legend appears a bit shy and initially states that he doesn’t really want to take his shades off, he adds, “Well, Katharine Hepburn, who was a dear friend of mine, told me I should, and I’m doing it for her.”

Further, giving a shout-out to the “girls at the back” during the event, the Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough artist takes off his glasses, waving his glittery white glove to the audience.

The audience was just as amazed as we are today, witnessing the legend’s face, adorned with a bright smile. It was a rare moment—seeing Michael Jackson without his signature shades—that left the crowd in awe, as they cheered and celebrated along with him.

At the 1983 Grammys, Jackson not only captured the audience’s hearts but also made history. He won the prestigious Record of the Year award for Beat It and the Album of the Year for Thriller, cementing his status as a music icon.

The legend's accomplishments that night didn’t stop there. He also took home:

Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male, for Thriller

Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male, for Beat It

Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male, for Billie Jean

Best Rhythm & Blues Song, for Billie Jean

Best Recording for Children – Single or Album, Musical or Spoken, for E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

It was a night that showcased not only Jackson’s immense talent but also his versatility, as he won across multiple genres, from pop and rock to R&B, solidifying his place as one of the greatest artists of all time.

