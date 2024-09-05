‘He Had The Biggest Grin On His Face’: Michael Keaton Reveals Why He Liked His Batman Co-Star Jack Nicholson

Michael Keaton has played many influential characters throughout his career in the film industry, including the beloved superhero role of Bruce Wayne aka Batman. The Beetlejuice actor depicted this fan-favorite DC comics character in director Tim Burton's 1989 film opposite his co-star Jack Nicholson. Keaton recently recalled his experience working with Nicholson and shared his thoughts on their longtime friendship. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Michael Keaton opened up about his early career and revealed how he nearly passed on to play Beetlejuice in the 1988 film for one surprising reason. During his candid chat with the publication, Keaton also talked about his experience working with his Batman film co-star Jack Nicholson, who portrayed the role of Jack Napier, a.k.a, The Joker.

The Flash actor said he built a good bond with Nicholson while filming this superhero movie and that they still keep in touch, saying, "I just really liked him." The actor mentioned that the star of The Two Jakes is an avid reader, which makes him always interesting to talk to, and noted that Nicholson is very "opinionated" during conversations.

Keaton further mentioned that becoming friends with him had its perks, recalling an intriguing anecdote that the Hoffa actor took him to Paris in a jet, adding, "I was like a Boy Scout. I was ready to go out like a normal person."

The Jack Frost actor told the publication that they both ended up at the exclusive Les Bains Douches nightclub, where Nicholson was having a great time and had the "biggest grin on his face." However, Keaton noted when he returned to the hotel, he thought that while the experience was enjoyable, it felt somewhat "wasted" on him.



Michael Keaton also talked about his return for the Beetlejuice sequel after playing the character of Betelgeuse in the original movie. The actor told the outlet that he almost turned down the role, explaining that he initially didn’t understand the character but ultimately signed on because of the director.

Keaton mentioned that his gut feeling told him Burton was "special," saying, "I just liked him. I liked him as a person. I got along with him, and he seemed like my kind of eccentric artist."

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.