Michael Keaton Credits Tim Burton For Superhero Franchises Making Money; Says, ‘He Changed Everything’

Tim Burton was honored with the Hollywood Walk of Fame plague on September 5. The director was joined by the cast of his upcoming horror comedy film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. While sharing good words for the filmmaker and his dear friend, Michael Keaton claimed that the superhero franchise would not have been doing well on the boxoffice if Burton had not started with the saga. The 1982 Batman and the following sequel were hailed by the director, where Keaton played the lead role.

While at the podium, the actor talked about working on an iconic film like Batman. Keaton revealed, “He hands me a script and goes, ‘Tell me what you think.’” He further added, “This is after Beetlejuice. After that performance. After that type of movie. He says to the studio, ‘I want that guy.’ I’ll never understand why anyone cared.”

The Flash actor continued to say that while he felt nervous over the movie and the press bombed him with questions, the filmmakers stood by him like a rock. “The guts it took to stand by that decision will always be appreciated by me,” said Keaton.

The Hollywood star went on to add, “What that [movie] spawned... there are a lot of people making a lot of money out there with their superhero movies because of his choice and his vision of what those movies could be, because he changed everything.”

In a recent interview with the GQ magazine, Keaton credited Burton for changing the course of Hollywood and movies in general. The Knox Goes Away actor revealed, “I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe; there is no DC Universe without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned.”

In one of the conversations with the media outlet, Keaton shared about his average performance in the 2019 film, Dumbo. The actor claimed that he might have let the director down, “and it bugs me to this day.”

Meanwhile, the actor is preparing for his upcoming big release and the sequel to the 1988 film, Beetlejuice Bettlejuice. Keaton is joined by Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega to play the leads.

The movie is set to release in theaters on Septeber 6.

