Michael Schur Opens Up On SNL’s Version Of The Office In Japanese; Says ‘I Remember Being A Little Rankled’

Michael Schur opened up about his thoughts on the parody sketches in Saturday Night Live. While the actor-producer spent most of his time writing for the show, he claimed that one of The Office sketches back in 2008 got on to his nerves.

While making an appearance on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers podcast, the co-creator of Brooklyn Nine Nine reflected on the skit performed by Steve Carell and Ricky Gervais.

While talking about the episode, Schur revealed that the sketch just didn’t do it for him. The showrunner explained, “I worked at SNL, but you still feel like SNL at some point at some level is an arbiter of what matters in the culture.” He added, “And when [Carell] did ‘The Japanese Office,’ I remember being a little bit rankled.”

As for the sketch, the idea was imposed by Gervais, who played the role of David Brent in the original show, which later inspired The Office US version. In the portrayal, Gervais explained the British version of the show in a Japanese accent, while Carell played his iconic character of Michael Scott in the spoof.

Further getting into the details, Schur stated, “It’s like, ‘They stole the show from me, but I stole it from the Japanese version,’ but then all the actors in the Japanese version are white people.” He continued to say, “It sort of didn’t track to me somehow.”

The Good Place showrunner mentioned in his conversation with the podcast hosts that when the cast of The Office hosted SNL for the first time in 2007, it had created a good impact on the audience as well as on him. Schur said it was “a very big deal” for him when Rainn Wilson hosted the show for the first time while parodying The Office workplace. After watching the actor perform the comedy sketch, the producer revealed, “I was like, ‘They’re nailing this. Everyone’s nailing it.’”

The Office was one of the popular sitcoms that ran for nine seasons on the NBC network.

The cast members of the show included Carell, Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Brian Baumgartner, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey, and Ed Helms, among others.

The series ran from 2005 to 2013, and the episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

