Did The Office Cast IM Each Other And Fans During Sitcom's Shoot? Find Out As Jenna Fischer Shares Insights

Jenna Fischer recalled her shooting days from The Office. The actress on The Office Ladies podcast shared that the cast members used to IM each other and the fans during the ongoing shoot of the episodes. The actors used their celebrity computers to instant message their fans and worked much like in a real office setting when they had to message their fellow star cast. Fischer revealed that everyone on the sets received their AOL instant messages based on the names of their characters during the July 17 episode of the podcast, which she co-hosts with Angela Kinsey.

The Mean Girls actress shared that it was John Krasinski’s idea to set up the ids of the cast members so that they could have fun messaging each other behind the scenes.

Jenna Fischer revealed John Krasinski installed the IM on the set computers at The Office

In conversation with Kinsey on The Office Ladies podcast, Fischer recalled that John Krasinski went around the sets and installed AOL IMs on the computers of the cast members. Moreover, she stated that the accounts were created as per the character names instead of the real ones. The Six Feet Under actress shared, "John went around to our computers and set up an instant message. When we got the Internet, he did this so we could joke around in the background of scenes."

She added, "I got to work one day, and he was like, 'Check it out.’ And he showed me my little instant message screen and said that my name was 'receptionitis15,' I was like, 'What is this name?'" Kinsey, too, remembered how the IF actor went about the tutorials of the software. She also said that once the cast members began working on the IMs, there was no looking back.

Apart from the leading ladies, other cast members, including Steve Carell, B.J. Novak, Rainn Wilson, Leslie David Baker, Kate Flannery, Phyllis Smith, and Brian Baumgartner, also enjoyed the software.

Jenna Fischer shares her experience of IM-ing the fans during The Office shoot

Jenna recalled that not only did she IM the cast members, but she also messaged her fans through the software. The actress shared that initially, it was B.J. Novak’s idea to do so, and she picked up on it. The Blades of Glory actress revealed, "We weren't just IMing each other either; I would IM with fans during scenes.”

She continued, "Remember when we had MySpace? Somehow, I would get the IMs of fans through MySpace, and I would write things, and I would say, 'When you watch the episode 'Healthcare,' there's going to be a scene where Dwight is talking about hot dog fingers, and I'm IMing you during this scene.'"

Jenna Fischer portrayed the role of Pam Beesley in the mockumentary, which gained her popularity with audiences across the world. The Office aired for 9 seasons, from 2005 until 2013.

