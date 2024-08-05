Yellowstone 1994 Spin-off: Latest Updates & Everything We Know So Far

As Yellowstone drifts closer to its ending, creator Taylor Sheridan is busy giving the franchise a life of its own. The Duttons will have a fresh story to tell with their new timeline set in the World War II era as the Yellowstone prequel spin-off, 1944 is in the works.

The fourth spinoff in the franchise, 1944 is expected to follow a different generation of the family and their lives on the family-owned Montana Ranch.

The Yellowstone WWII era prequel, 1944 was confirmed by Paramount in 2023, per TVinsider. It’s not the only though. The franchise is, interestingly, working on a modern-day spinoff of the hit neo-western drama called 2024.

CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy said during the 2023 announcement, “On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon,” while lauding Taylor Sheridan’s creative supervision, per the source.

However, none of the series will come out before Yellowstone wraps with the final Season 5 Part 2 set to premiere in early November later this year.

As the name suggests, 1944 will spin around events synonymous with the historical timeline, through the eyes of the Duttons and how it impacts their lives. The spinoff will likely follow in the footsteps of 1883 and 1923, with the probability of characters from the latter spinoff making potential appearances in 1944.

War is expected to be the central plot for all of the drama that will likely unravel in the spinoff with the descendants of the characters from 1923 taking the lead in the forthcoming spinoff. The timeline also preserves the potential appearance of Yellowstone’s John Dutton played by Kevin Costner since he was born in 1959, only one and a half decades after 1944.

The cast for Yellowstone 1944 is not yet announced but the series is expected to feature returning characters from 1923 in their older versions. The potential cast could include Brendan Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schaefer as Alexandra Dutton, per Dexerto.

A younger version of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton could pop up in the latter part of the show, that is, if it spans until 15 years later until John’s birth.

Some other potential cast members are as follows:

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Like the cast, a potential release date for the WWII-era spinoff, 1944 is not unveiled. We know that the franchise is currently building up on the Yellowstone finale in addition to 6666 and Yellowstone 2024. Therefore, 1944 will not eye a premiere date before 2026, per Dexerto.

The latest after the Yellowstone finale is likely to be the spinoff, 2024 since the makers will try to find relevance with the same ongoing year.

Yellowstone, 1923, and 1883 are available to stream on Paramount+.

