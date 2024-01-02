Mickey Mouse gets a slasher horror film; See the trailer, release date, and more

The producers, aiming for a March debut, have not disclosed the film’s release date, distribution platforms, or potential partnerships, leaving us eagerly awaiting additional deets for this movie.

In a twist that no one saw coming, the iconic Mickey Mouse has stepped into the shadows with the release of a horror comedy film, Mickey Mouse Trap. Breaking away from the usual realms of cheerful animation, this unexpected venture unfolds the first day Disney’s classic Steamboat Willie entered the public domain. Get ready for a spine-chilling ride as we unravel the shocking transformation of the beloved Mickey Mouse into an unlikely antagonist, set to star in a horror thriller that’s already making waves in the industry.

The shocking transformation: Mickey Mouse as a killer

On the very day Disney’s 1928 classic Steamboat Willie entered the public domain, a spine-chilling trailer emerged, unveiling a horror comedy featuring none other than Mickey Mouse as the antagonist. Titled Mickey Mouse Trao, the film revolves around Alex’s 21st birthday celebration turning into a nightmarish game orchestrated by a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse.

Alex, stuck on a late shift at an amusement arcade, becomes the target of a sinister game played by the Mickey Mouse killer. As her friends attempt to surprise her, the masked figure embarks on a chilling pursuit, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of horror hits like Five Nights at Freddy’s and adding a Scream-like self-awareness to the genre.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: #HappyBirthdayMickey - Here's how Mumbaikars are remembering their most beloved character!

Advertisement

Behind the scenes: Director’s take on the madness

Directed by Jamie Bailey, Mickey’s Mouse Trap promises a unique blend of horror and absurdity. Bailey expressed, “We just wanted to have fun with it all. I mean it’s Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse murdering people. It’s ridiculous. We ran with it and had fun doing it, and I think it shows.” The film boosts a cast including Sophie McIntosh, Callum Sywyk, Allegra Nocita, Ben Harris, Damir Kovic, Mackenzie Mills, Nick Biskupek, and Simon Phillips.

Release anticipation: Aiming for March unveiling

While the film’s release date remains uncertain, the producers are eyeing a March debut. The question of distribution platforms and potential partnerships with distributors is yet to be revealed. We are on the lookout for additional details, as the movie adds an unexpected chapter to the legacy of the beloved Mickey Mouse.

The release of Mickey Mouse Trap raises questions about potential legal implications. However, a Disney spokesperson clarified that while the original Steamboat Willie entered the public domain, modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other copyrighted works remain under Disney’s protection. The company aims to prevent any unauthorized use leading to consumer confusion.

Accompanying the trailer is a clear disclaimer: “THIS IS NOT A DISNEY FILM OR PRODUCTION. IT IS NOT AFFILIATED OR ENDORSED BY DISNEY IN ANY WAY. This film makes use of Public domain SteamBoat Willie Mickey Mouse only. Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse entered the public domain on January 1st, 2024.”

As we await the release of Mickey Mouse Trap, the unexpected transformation of Mickey Mouse into a slasher film character that challenges our perception of this beloved childhood icon.

ALSO READ: Is Mickey Mouse's magic in jeopardy? Disney's first amendment battle with DeSantis raises questions. Read on!