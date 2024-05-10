Chef Sanjyot Keer is all set to create history by walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. This will make him the second Indian-origin chef to do so after Vikas Khanna. He showcases his culinary skills on the YouTube channel, Your Food Lab, which has almost 5 million subscribers.

Sanjyot Keer to walk the Cannes red carpet

Sanjyot Keer who maintains an active presence on social media also took to his Instagram story to announce the news of his red carpet debut. In the clip, he said, "Guys, I’ve got an exciting news for you. It’s a great honour to be invited to the Festival De Cannes 2024. Especially, it feels great to be the 2nd ever Indian chef to represent India at this prestigious event."

For the uninitiated, Sanjyot Keer is an avid admirer of films and his short film Before We Die won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The film throws light on the dire water crisis in the interiors of Maharashtra.

Check out the screenshot from Sanjyot Keer's Instagram story below:

Sanjyot Keer's culinary journey

What makes Sanjyot stand out in the digital culinary world is his unique storytelling and innovative approach to Indian cuisine. Very recently, he was seen making the British Singer Ed Sheeran cook Misal Pav. He enjoys immense popularity, with 2240k followers on Instagram and more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Talking to ETimes, he shared that his life-long goal has been to bring a fresh perspective to traditional Indian cooking and make it accessible to global audiences. "In my 8 year journey with Your Food Lab, I have strived hard to make every food video feel like cinema in my own way of storytelling," stated Keer.

On May 14, 2019, chef Vikas Khanna made a stylish appearance at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. His film The Last Color which marked his directorial debut was screened at Marche Du Film Section.

