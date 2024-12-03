Mikey Madison Apologizes to Scream Fans for Killing a Beloved Character

Mikey Madison, known for her role as Ghostface in the 2022 installment of Scream, has opened up about the backlash she faced for one of the franchise’s most devastating moments: the death of Sheriff Dewey Riley, played by David Arquette. In a recent interview, Madison revealed her initial naivety about the franchise’s passionate fan base and shared her personal reaction to the heartbreaking scene.

Madison admitted that when she first joined the project, she underestimated the cultural significance of Scream. “I have to be honest, when I did the film, it sounds naive, but I wasn’t so aware of the huge fan base that the franchise has,” Madison told Collider. At the time, she was just beginning to discover the franchise’s devoted following, having been born after the release of its first two installments in the 1990s.

Madison’s character was revealed as one of the film’s Ghostface killers, and her arc included the shocking murder of Dewey Riley, a beloved figure in the franchise. Reflecting on the moment, Madison said, “I remember being kind of sad because I was like, ‘Oh, such a great character. It’ll be sad to see him go.’ And then I realized afterward the heartbreak that so many people felt.”

Fans weren’t shy about voicing their feelings directly to her. “People have come up to me and said, ‘I hate that this happened. I’m mad at you,’” Madison shared. Her response? “I’m so sorry, I didn’t write the script! I didn’t want to do it.”

Advertisement

The actress also recounted her long audition process, which began with a tape submission. “I heard nothing for, like, eight months, and I’d pretty much forgotten about it,” she explained. When the offer came, she was thrilled, especially about playing the Ghostface character. Madison was drawn to the role’s unpredictable arc and Scream’s unique blend of self-awareness and horror.

2022’s Scream also featured an ensemble cast, including Jenna Ortega, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, and Jack Quaid.

While Madison acknowledges the heartbreak her character caused, she also appreciates the experience of being part of a franchise with such a loyal fan base. As she continues her career, Madison remains hopeful that Scream fans can separate her from the fictional chaos her character unleashed.

ALSO READ: ‘I Felt Stuck’: Zoe Saldana Opens Up About Her Action Movie Roles And How She Moved On From Them