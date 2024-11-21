Miley Cyrus Announces Hypnotic New Visual Album Inspired by Pink Floyd's The Wall; Details

Miley Cyrus fans can officially anticipate new music from her, as well as some visual art to go with it. Cyrus spoke to Harper’s Bazaar as their December 24/January 25 Art Issue personality and, in the cover story, revealed that she’s working on a “visual album” for release next year. She told the magazine that the vibe of her project is “hypnotizing and glamorous.” The Flowers singer added that it’s a concept album aiming to channel a bit of sick culture through music.

The project draws inspiration from Pink Floyd—The Wall, the psychedelic 1982 film that blends live-action and animation, based on the classic album of the same name. Cyrus told Bazaar that her idea was to make The Wall but with a better wardrobe and more glamour, so it could flawlessly embody the pop culture element as well.

Helping Cyrus with the project is Panos Cosmatos, who directed what she calls one of her favorite films of all time—2018’s Mandy, starring Nicolas Cage. Cosmatos also contributed to Bazaar’s Cyrus issue, and during his conversation with the magazine, he described her latest musical endeavor as more experimental than anything the Grammy winner has ever done.

Cyrus noted in her conversation with the outlet that the visual aspects of her upcoming album are driving the sound—the songs, whether they’re about destruction, heartbreak, or death. She promised her admirers that the mind-bending visuals, however, will be presented in a beautiful way, as she believes even the nastiest times in a person’s life have a point of beauty.

Cyrus is collaborating with her boyfriend Maxx Moando on the album. He’s produced multiple songs for the project and has contributed as a co-writer on Something Beautiful, the track that, as of now, is set to be the title track of the eponymous album. Cyrus explained that her boyfriend’s involvement aligns with her history of working with people she loves.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus shared her thoughts on the ongoing challenges in pop culture. The Disney alum revealed that she recently reached out to Chappell Roan after the singer openly discussed mistreatment from fans. Cyrus hoped people will treat the 26-year-old well and not give her a hard time.

