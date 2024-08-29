Miley Cyrus’ Parents Billy Ray And Tish Cyrus: A Complete Look At The Singer's Relationship With Her Parents

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, once a prominent power couple in the entertainment industry, have seen their relationship change dramatically over time. From the early days of marriage and raising a family to navigating the complexities of fame and personal challenges, their journey has been inextricably linked to the success of their daughter Miley Cyrus as per PEOPLE.

Let's delve into the key moments in Billy Ray and Tish's relationship, their impact on Miley's career, and the most recent changes in their personal lives:

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish married in 1993

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus met in 1991, a year before Billy Ray's hit single Achy Breaky Heart made him famous. The couple quickly became inseparable, and they married on December 28, 1993, in Tennessee. Their relationship blossomed during Billy Ray's rise to fame, and they were there for each other through the ups and downs of the entertainment industry.

They have five children together

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus are parents of five children. Tish brought two children from her previous relationship, Brandi and Trace, into their marriage. Billy Ray adopted them after the couple married in 1993. They also had three children of their own: Miley (1992), Braison (1994), and Noah (2000). Braison welcomed a son, Bear Chance, in June 2021, expanding their family even further.

Billy Ray and Miley have recorded a few songs together

Billy Ray's musical talent was passed down to his daughter Miley, who became a global pop sensation. The father-daughter duo recorded several songs together, including Butterfly Fly Away and Ready, Set, Don't Go. Despite his success, Billy Ray was initially skeptical of Miley's decision to enter the entertainment industry.

In a 2013 Rolling Stone interview, Miley revealed that her father did not want her to face rejection in the industry. Tish, on the other hand, encouraged Miley's ambitions because she had always wanted to perform but had never pursued it due to her anxiety.

Miley came out to Billy Ray and Tish as a teenager

Miley Cyrus has been open about her sexuality and is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. At 14, she came out to her mother, Tish, explaining that she loved women just as much as she loved men.

Tish initially struggled to understand, but later apologized for her reaction after seeing Miley's impact on others. Miley publicly revealed her pansexuality in 2015, and Billy Ray showed his full support.

Tish helped Miley design her California home

Tish Cyrus, an experienced interior designer, assisted Miley in designing her six-bedroom Southern California home in 2021. Miley praised her mother's understanding and nonjudgmental approach, mentioning how Tish created spaces that reflected her children's personalities.

Tish, who also manages Miley's career, felt honored to design her daughter's home, even adjusting her neutral taste to fit Miley's rock-and-roll style.

Billy Ray and Tish divorced in 2022

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus announced their divorce in April 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple issued a joint statement saying their decision was made with love and that they hoped to remain friends and co-parents. Despite their separation, they retain fond memories of their time together raising their five children.

Miley says she and Billy Ray have different relationships with fame

In the August 2023 special Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), Miley compared her relationship with fame to her father's. She explained that growing up in a financially and emotionally stable household gave her a different perspective than Billy Ray, who had a more difficult upbringing.

Miley explained that her father's desire for love and attention from the audience stemmed from his childhood experiences, whereas she had always felt like a star, making her relationship with fame less significant.

Miley is grateful for Tish's constant support throughout her career

Miley has repeatedly expressed her gratitude to her mother for her advice and support throughout her career. Tish has been Miley's manager since her early days on Hannah Montana, ensuring that her daughter is safe from those who would take advantage of her. Miley told Elle in 2016 that she liked how Tish hired smart people to protect her when she was younger, allowing her to have more control over her music as she grew older.

Miley was Tish's Maid of Honor at her 2023 wedding

After their divorce, Billy Ray and Tish found happiness in new relationships. Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, with Miley serving as her maid of honor.

The wedding was held at Miley's home in Malibu, California, and Miley was so happy seeing her mother so happy and in love. She described the day as emotional and memorable, especially the moment she stood beside her mother during the ceremony.

Billy Ray married Firerose in October 2023 and filed for divorce in May 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus has also moved on since his divorce from Tish. He married singer Firerose in October 2023, in what they called an ethereal celebration of love. However, less than a year later, Billy Ray filed for divorce in May 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital behavior. The singer is also seeking an annulment on grounds of fraud. The news marked the end of another chapter in Billy Ray's personal life.

