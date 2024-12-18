Miley Cyrus’ Golden Globe-Nominated Song Snubbed From Oscars Shortlist; Deets

Miley Cyrus' Golden Globe-nominated original song, Beautiful That Way, from The Last Showgirl, unexpectedly didn't get shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Despite the track being considered a strong contender for the Oscars, it was notably absent when the Academy announced its list of 15 songs on Tuesday.

Beautiful That Way, which closes out Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl, was written by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, and Lykke Li. Many awards forecasters had predicted the melancholic anthem would cut an Oscar nomination, especially after it earned recognition at the Golden Globes.

The song's absence from the Academy’s shortlist came as a surprise to many, as it had been touted as one of the frontrunners in the category.

The film The Last Showgirl marks Coppola's third feature, following Palo Alto (2013) and Mainstream (2020). It tells the story of a showgirl who faces the end of her three-decade-long career. The movie also features a career comeback for actress Pamela Anderson, who earned a Golden Globe acting nomination for her performance in the film.

Miley Cyrus is not alone in being left off the list. Other songs that were expected to make the Oscar shortlist also failed to make the cut. Sky Ferreira, known for her 2013 album Night Time, My Time, contributed a song called Leash to the Babygirl soundtrack, but it did not appear on the Oscars' list either. Lady Gaga's track Folie à Deux, from the Joker sequel, was also absent.

Additionally, the songs Popular and Defying Gravity from Wicked didn’t make the list either. These two songs, which are iconic in the Broadway world, were not original to the film and therefore did not meet the eligibility requirements.

While some expected nominees were excluded, several artists made their mark on the Oscar shortlist. Diane Warren’s The Journey, sung by H.E.R. for The Six Triple Eight, is among the notable contenders.

Warren, a long-time Oscar nominee, is once again vying for the coveted award. Elton John’s Never Too Late, featured in the documentary The Queen of Blues, also made the cut.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who previously won the Best Original Score Oscar for The Social Network and Soul, are now competing for their first Original Song nomination with Compress/Repress from Challengers.

This year’s Oscar race also sees some fresh faces among the nominees. Lin-Manuel Miranda is back in the running with Tell Me It's You, a song from the film Mufasa, which could bring him one step closer to an EGOT. He had previously missed out on nominations for Dos Oruguitas from Encanto and How Far I’ll Go from Moana.

Other first-time nominees include Maren Morris for Kiss The Sky from Wild Robot and Lainey Wilson for her country track Out of Oklahoma from Twisters. Kristen Wiig also earned recognition for her performance of the song Harper and Will Go West from Will & Harper, written by Sean Douglas and Josh Greenbaum.

