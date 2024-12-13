Miley Cyrus Shares Celebratory Post After Her Golden Globes Nomination; Writes ‘It’s An Honor…’

Miley Cyrus is truly rejoicing in her victory because she is nominated for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. The Grammy-winning artist shared a post celebrating the nomination of her song Beautiful That Way, which is featured in The Last Showgirl, starring Pamela Anderson.

For the unversed, the aforementioned song, recorded for Gia Coppola’s venture, is nominated in the Best Original Song– Motion Picture category for Golden Globes and in the Best Song category for Critics Choice awards.

Cyrus took to her Instagram and shared a post, expressing her gratefulness. She penned, “It’s an honor to be nominated for Best Original Song alongside my friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li at the Golden Globes & Critics Choice Awards.” The song is reportedly co-written by Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt.

She mentioned Pamela Anderson, penning that she was gracious to share her moment with them. The songstress further wrote that she would continue to “root” for the actress, adding, “It’s so fun to watch her shine.”

The Baywatch star received her first-ever Golden Globes nomination in the category of Best Performance By A Female Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama. Other nominees who are also competing for the same trophy are, Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), and Kate Winslet (Lee.)

The Hannah Montana star ended her post by expressing her gratitude to Gia Coppola for inviting her to be a part of the latest venture.

Advertisement

While previously conversing with Variety, the songstress expressed that the Barb Wire star was “embedded” in her early memories with her mother in a deep way and that they both still “worshipped” the actress.

She further shared about taking the emotion she had towards those times with her mother and the few times they have gotten to spend time with Anderson. Cyrus also shared about thinking a lot about what the latest project meant to her , not just as a performer but as the “special” individual that she is.

The Flowers vocalist added, “I celebrate evolution and she has done that in such a graceful way which is reflected in Last Showgirl.”

ALSO READ: Has Noah Cyrus Reunited With Mother Tish Amid The Alleged Family Feud Over Dominic Purcell? Here's What Report Says