Miley Cyrus is Not Interested in Mending Strained Relationship With Father Billy Ray Cyrus; DEETS

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus have been in a feud for years, and it looks like the daughter is still not interested in repairing the strained relationship.

New reports suggest that the Nothing Breaks Like a Heart singer is not looking forward to making amends with Billy Ray, even after the worrying performance that was delivered during Trump’s inauguration.

As per Page Six, Miley Cyrus, 32, has not had a relationship with her father “for a long time,” sources say. Moreover, the Party in the U.S.A. artist still has “no interest” in working on repairing things with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Meanwhile, the outlet has also reported that the When I Look at You artist saw the performance of her father during the inauguration of US President Donald Trump; sources tell that Miley Cyrus was worried, finding it “concerning.”

Meanwhile, it is not only the Look What They've Done to My Song singer who is at present concerned about Billy Ray Cyrus’ health and lifestyle. Reports suggest that Miley’s younger sister, Noah Cyrus, is worried as well following the performance of the She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore artist and his stage presence at Liberty Ball earlier this week.

The young family member loves Billy Ray “unconditionally” and “wants the best for him,” as per insiders.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, during his recent performance in Washington, DC, the In the Heart of a Woman artist had a look that surely had many worried. Moreover, the artist had even stumbled on stage during his short set.

The You Won't Be Lonely Now singer, however, later blamed it on faulty equipment.

Following this, his son had shared a lengthy letter, which was also a way of reaching out to his father from the family, expressing that they are worried.





ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Six Years Age Gap With Her Boyfriend Maxx Morando: 'He Looks At Life Really Differently'