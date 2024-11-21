Miley Cyrus Praises Chappell Roan And Defends Her Call For Setting Personal Boundaries Amid Rising Fame

Miley Cyrus has come out in support of Chappell Roan, who has been voicing her opinions on the pressure that comes with fame and upholding boundaries. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cyrus went on to say that she had contacted Roan after the Pink Pony Club hitmaker famously requested her audience to give her some space, gaining a lot of media attention.

Miley being a household name for over a decade understood Chappell’s difficulties, especially the online presence, though that was not as much of a problematic factor in her younger years in show business. The Flowers singer said that these days she doesn’t have an active Instagram account, as she is keen on removing herself from the platform’s control.

Speaking about Roan getting mistreated or attracting a lot of negative attention on TikTok after she openly called out fans to set clear boundaries, Cyrus said, "I wish people would not give her a hard time. It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now. I don’t even have my Instagram password.”

Even as she embraces music industry success, the Good Luck, Babe! singer has always been clear that there must be some boundaries in her work and personal life.

In August, she took to Instagram, asking people to stop intruding into her personal space or doing things that are not appropriate in her opinion. The singer made it clear that she enjoys making music and performing but that her choice of profession as an artist does not permit anyone to harass her.

Miley Cyrus joined the list of celebs who reached out to the Hot To Go hitmaker to offer her support immediately after she received backlash. In July, Chappell Roan expressed her admiration for Cyrus, especially her Disney Channel character Hannah Montana, as a source of her inspiration to pursue pop music at Drew Afualo’s The Comment Section podcast.

