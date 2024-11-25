Miley Cyrus Reveals Dolly Parton Wanted Her Song Used to Be Young for Herself: 'She Goes...'

Dolly Parton definitely loves her goddaughter unconditionally, but even the strongest relationships go through phases of disagreement. Don't worry, though—the disagreement between the two iconic musicians wasn’t that serious. Turns out, Parton just wasn’t on board with Miley Cyrus choosing to record one of her songs.

During a November interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 32-year-old Grammy winner admitted that Parton, 78, was upset over her 2023 song Used to Be Young. Why, you ask? Well, Cyrus explained that Parton didn’t like the idea of her singing about her youth in the past tense when she was still so young. “She goes, ‘I don’t know if I like that new song Used to Be Young because it’s not fair that you’re singing about not being young when you’re young and beautiful,’” Cyrus explained.

Parton, according to Cyrus, wanted the song for herself, considering she’s almost 80.

It seems like the Wrecking Ball singer may have considered giving the song to her godmother, as she confessed in the aforementioned interview she almost regretted putting it out. After listening to the track recently, Cyrus admitted she questioned whether it was necessary to release it.

This moment of doubt came after realizing that, over time, she had become more private, and the song aired a lot of details about her personal life, including the mistakes she committed first as a teenager and then as a 20-something-year-old. The song, according to Miley, is also less relatable to fans, as it’s essentially a personal account of her life with little mass appeal.

The track’s lyrics read, in part: “I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young / You tell me time has changed me / That’s fine; I’ve had a good run.”

As she ages, though, Cyrus has learned to embrace the mistakes she made in her quest to learn new things. She told Harper’s Bazaar that she believes the two aspects are like yin and yang.

Cyrus’s newfound profound thoughts ring true in her upcoming studio album, Something Beautiful, which she described as an “attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

Through this new record, Cyrus aspires to be a psychedelic force for people.

