Mindy Kaling Opens Up On Co-Star Kate Hudson Amid News Of Their New Netflix Series Together; Calls Her ‘Warm And Friendly’

Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling are collaborating for the first time!

But the most surprising part is that it’s a comedy series, which is Kaling’s forte. Hudson is a singer and actress best known for her role in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Kaling has produced the hit teen show Never Have I Ever and starred in The Office. The latter spoke about working with Hudson in a recent interview.

Mindy Kaling’s new co-star Kate Hudson

Mindy Kaling is developing a new comedy project with Kate Hudson, who is “ absolutely incredible.” The Office alum is gushing about her new co-actress and co-executive producer in the upcoming comedy series for Netflix

Kaling is promoting her skincare brand, Lion Pose, and was asked about working with Hudson. "What's great about Kate is that she's such a pro, but she's never done a sitcom. So I feel really lucky that she's doing a half-hour comedy, and I get to be the person writing for her," in reply said Kaling.

Kaling says working with Hudson was a new adventure

The Mindy Project actress has mostly worked with young artists in recent years on her projects, such as Never Have I Ever and Sex Lives of College Girls. So, working with an older actor is refreshing to her. "Is a different, new adventure. So that's been really fun," added Kaling.

The writer-producer talked about other cast members leaning into Hudson for support, "What's also nice is that she's not just the lead of the show, but she's a leader of the show. The cast all looks up to her. She's been famous for so long, so they're really in awe of her. However, she's incredibly warm and friendly. So, it's just great."

The upcoming unnamed project

The yet-untitled project is a sitcom that will be released on Netflix. It focuses on a family-run professional basketball franchise. Hudson plays the role of Isla Gordon, the head of the franchise. The show's punchline will probably come from her attempt at managing the franchise.

Kaling has a record of developing great comedy shows and has starred in an iconic sitcom herself. Keeping the expectations high, this one’s going to be worth the watch!