Moana 2 SNEAK PEEK Unveils New Song We're Back And Offers Glimpse Into Her Job As Wayfinder; Watch

Moana and Maui are back and all set to take on the new adventures in the sequel to 2016 film. The makers of Moana 2 have dropped a new preview of the new song, We’re Back, where the Disney star is seen encouraging and motivating her friends while herself getting into the job of Wayfinder.

The music for the sequel has been composed by the Grammy Award-winning musicians Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow. As for the movie, Moana and Maui will embark on a new set of adventures through the seas in order to find Moana’s wayfinding ancestors.

Moana will surf through rough waters and find way across the difficult paths to search for answers from her line of blood. In the new preview released by Disney Studios, Moana can be heard stating, “The ancestors called on me to reconnect our people across the entire ocean. It’s my job as Wayfinder to finish what has started. It will be harder than anything we have faced before."

With the We’re Back song added to the scenes of Moana, it perfectly justifies the spirit of the character, who symbolizes the terms of bravery well. One of the verses of the song reveals, “Oh, finally, we’re back/to who we’re meant to be."

The song preview also reveals the first look of Moana’s little sister, Simea. Meanwhile, for the cast members of the film, Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, who voice the characters of Moana and Maui, will be joined by Rachel House, who will portray the role of Gramma Tala, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui and Nicole Scherzinger as Sina. As for the new cast members joining the team, they include Hualalai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo.

For the plot of the upcoming sequel, the official synopsis of Moana 2 reads, “Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.”

The first movie of the Moana franchise was declared one of the hit animated movies of all time as it well captured the audience irrespective of their age. Previously, the makers of Moana revealed that the plot was designed in a series format; however, the problems post-pandemic suggested that the creator convert it into a movie.

Moana 2 will be released in theaters on November 27.

