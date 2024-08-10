Moana 2 Official TRAILER Delves Into Disney Star's New Adventures Ft Her Little Sister, Dwayne Johnson's Maui And THIS New Villain; Watch

Moana is all grown up in the latest trailer of Moana 2, which debuted at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday, August 9. The footage, also featuring Dwayne Johnson’s Maui, dives deeper into the mysterious call from the ancestors Moana received in the first teaser trailer of the much-celebrated Disney production back in May.

Watch Moana and Maui hitting the seas once again in the newly unveiled clip below, and keep reading as we unpack it for you in great detail ahead.

Both Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return to voice Moana and Maui, respectively, with the sequel taking place three years after the events of the original 2016 film, per Variety.

At the aforementioned event, Cravalho came out singing the new song from the film, We’re Back, to deafening applause from 12,000 Disney fanatics in attendance, per the outlet. She was also joined by Johnson, who got the crowd all worked up by making them scream Cheeehoooo not once, but twice. The actor said it's a phrase in Polynesian culture that elicits energy.

Cravalho, taking the microphone once again, imparted that when we meet Moana again this November, we'll see her as a leader of the land and sea, but most excitingly, she'll also take on the role of a doting big sister. “When she's not in big sister mode, she spends her time searching nearby islands for evidence that there are more people,” she said of the character she voices.

Johnson interjected, adding of his character, “And Maui is singing again. Singing in keys that don't exist.” The Rock joked that his hair looks fantastic in Moana 2 before adding, “This will be Maui and Moana’s most exciting journey yet.”

According to Disney’s official synopsis, “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.” However, a new villain with the power to control storms is making its debut in the latest Moana installment, with a promise to make her and Maui's adventures more terrifying.

Why is the new villain associated with the moon, though? Guess fans will find out on November 27 when the eagerly awaited Disney sequel hits theaters worldwide.

For those not in the loop, there is also a live-action Moana adaptation in the works at the Mouse House.

