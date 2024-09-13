What Is Dwayne Johnson's Definition Of 'True Masculinity?' Moana 2 Star's Response Hits Back At Patriarchy

Dwayne Johnson is bluntly and positively embracing the strength of seeking assistance whenever it is necessary as he reflects on the meaning of 'true masculinity'. He plays Maui in Moana, the sequel of which is slated for a November 2024 release.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about Moana 2, he discussed the complex nature of being masculine in times when vulnerability is accepted in men. Help is not regarded as a request to delineate weakness but is rather an immense power that is not misplaced. He stated, "Masculinity, to me, is not being tough."

To him, masculinity is not about showing resilience and stoicism but instead has more to do with being able to be vulnerable and ask for help when a need arises.

The 52-year-old actor said to the outlet, "Powerful masculinity is having the confidence to look inside and say, 'This is what I'm feeling, and it's okay.' Here's my chest. I'll gladly rip it open to someone who can help me."

The Rock reflected on his healing journey and how his relationship with being vulnerable grew over the years. When he was cast to play the demigod Maui for the first time in the 2016 Moana animated film, he felt an instant connection to the character.

His difficulties grappling with vulnerability, especially after loss and while being slapped with heteronormative “man up” messaging, had a bearing on how he grew into the character of Maui. He compared it to holding a ball underwater – it will not be held indefinitely beneath the water. One day, it will break forth from the water sea surface.

Talking about the upcoming movie he added, "An important moment for people to see that you can be strong, you can be big, you can be independent, but it's okay to ask for help."

Johnson explored this theme of redefined and corrected meaning of 'masculinity' through his character. As per his thoughts, it’s important for audiences, especially young children to learn that being strong and independent does not necessarily preclude one from reaching out to others for help. This message, in the movie, is especially significant because being tough and self-sufficient does not mean one cannot or should not require help or even ask for it.

In Moana 2, Dwayne Johnson's character Maui will be seen getting himself in trouble again, and the evolving relationship between Maui and Moana will be explored. The film will arrive in theaters on November 27th.

