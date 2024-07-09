Sofia Richie Shares Adorable PIC Of 7-Week-Old Daughter Eloise; See HERE

Sofia Richie welcomed her baby Eloise Samantha Grainge on May 20. The 25-year-old designer, who had previously stated that having a daughter was her "dream in life," is excited to begin a new chapter in her life with her spouse and their first child together. On Saturday, the media personality offered a unique look at her infant daughter to the entire world. She posted a faceless picture of her seven-week-old daughter Eloise wearing a pink shirt with hearts on it on her Instagram story.

Sofia Richie Grainge delighted her fans by offering a rare view of her newborn daughter's charming cottagecore outfit. We've found a similarly adorable ensemble for those inspired by the look.

On Saturday, the new mother shared a glimpse of her 7-week-old daughter, Eloise, with her Instagram followers. Richie Grainge posted a heartwarming photo on her Story, showcasing the baby's pink and white outfit that embodied a girly, cottagecore aesthetic.

Eloise lay in a white bassinet with woven handles. Although her face was intentionally kept out of the photo for privacy, the infant's outfit was captured from the shoulders down. She wore a pink candy-striped blouse adorned with a delicate micro-heart pattern, paired with cream-colored bloomer shorts. Her feet were snug in oatmeal-colored crew socks.

The baby's middle name honors Elliot's late mother, Samantha Berg, who passed away tragically young in 2007. Before starting a romantic relationship at the beginning of 2021, Sofia and Elliot had been friends for a while. They got engaged in 2022, and in 2023 they got married.

In May, Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, welcomed their first child. The model announced Eloise's arrival on Instagram with a black-and-white close-up photo, captioned, “Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life.” Just one year after the couple's April 2023 wedding, their daughter was born.

Despite only having been married for a year, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's love tale seems timeless. Richie revealed that their friendship was the starting point of their relationship in an interview with Who What Wear. "When we started being romantic, he just gave me a different feeling," she said. Feeling emotionally safe in their relationship was crucial, Richie stressed. She spoke of a deep feeling of being loved that she had never known before.

Richie openly addressed her worries in a TikTok video, where she talked about her various pregnancy-related issues. She pointed out how crucial it is for pregnant women to become knowledgeable about suitable and safe behaviors. Stretch marks were the main thing that worried her. Richie exclaimed, "I know the job has its price, but I'm trying hard to avoid it," holding up a tub of Bump Butter from Bumpology. She talked about how her doctor had suggested shea butter, a widely acclaimed product. Richie said she loved it, adding that she had already finished multiple tubs and placed an order for more.

All of Richie's nervous moments and painstaking preparation paid off when Eloise Samantha Grainge was eventually born. Her daughter's arrival brought her great happiness and fulfillment.

