Sofia Richie Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Her Family Life With Daughter Eloise; See HERE

Family means everything to new mom, Sofia Richie Grainge. Lately, the 25-year-old model gave a peek into her life with husband Elliot Grainge and their adorable two-month-old daughter Eloise. She also explains what Eloise’s middle name stands for. Let’s find out how exciting Sofia’s journey has been with the newest member of her family.

Capturing precious moments

Sofia took to Instagram on Sunday, July 28th, posting a series of sweet photos. The post began with a touching father-daughter moment of Elliot holding Eloise. Another slide highlighted the beauty in small details by showing the infant’s tiny feet.

Captioned “Right where I want to be,” this collection had among others Eloise’s recent outfits such as one was a white Dior T-shirt matched with floral footed pants while another fuzzy baby-pink set came complete with frilly socks and a shirt adorned with angel-like wings.

Then she concluded her post on Instagram about the sunset over the ocean and herself carrying Eloise. In that photo taken alongside her mother, Eloise rests her head upon her mum wearing a frilly sunhat while Sofia sports two braids and a baseball cap.

Cherishing every moment

On May 20 Elliot and Sofia welcomed their little bundle of joy; Eloise. On Instagram Sofia captioned it “Eloise Samantha Grainge 5.20.24 best day of my life.” Her second name Samantha is actually from Elliot’s late mother Samantha Berg who tragically passed away in 2007 after childbirth complications resulting in severe birth trauma.

Other glimpses into her new life as a mom have been shared by Sofia. But since then, she has kept most of her family life private. Before the arrival of Eloise, Sofia said how excited she was about becoming a mother.

In an interview with Vogue back in January she talked about how they were expecting a baby girl. They also revealed their gender revealing story which involved great surprise and happiness at finding out that they would be having a daughter. She said that they were both very excited for a girl, because that’s what they have always wanted.

Sofia Richie Grainge’s journey into motherhood is filled with love and cherished moments capturing the essence of family joy.

