MTV VMAs 2024: Taylor Swift Wins Big; Bags Artist Of The Year And Best Pop Award

Taylor Swift came, saw, and conquered the 2024 VMAs by first winning the Best Collaboration Award alongside Post Malone for Fortnight and then topping it off with the Song of the Summer honor for the same track. For those thinking that was it for Taylor on Wednesday, September 11 night, we’d like to respectfully inform you that you are highly mistaken, as the chairwoman of the Tortured Poets Department also bagged Artist of the Year and Best Pop prizes, among others, before calling it a night.

In the former category, Swift competed and won against Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, and SZA. In the latter category, she beat Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tate McRae.

On Wednesday night at the VMAs, Taylor Swift became the most-awarded artist in the show’s history, surpassing Beyoncé’s record of 25 awards with 29 accolades to her name.

Swift’s thunder for the achievement, however, was somewhat stolen when MTV decided to cut down on award presentations in favor of more time for performances. This decision, understandably, did not sit well with viewers, who expressed their disappointment on the channel’s X page.

“the way y’all just aren’t airing the biggest award of the night to the biggest artist in the world as she becomes the most awarded artist in VMA history is wild,” wrote one user, seemingly a Swiftie, while another added, “Why didn't they show this?! Why are they all getting announced on X? I’m watching for the awards. The performances are great and all, but where’s the awards?! It’s an AWARDS show!!”

Similar sentiments were echoed by many others.

Nevertheless, Taylor did her thing at the much-coveted but currently under slight fire award show by mingling with friends, enjoying performances by her contemporaries, and initiating standing ovations for fellow winners.

Amid all the celebration, Taylor, commendably, did not forget the significance of the day the award show landed on and paid heartfelt homage to the victims of 9/11 from on stage.

