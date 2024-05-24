‘Music Is The International Language’: Pitbull Reacts To Bridgerton Using Orchestral Version Of His Song Give Me Everything

Mr. Worldwide is officially part of the Ton!

The third season of the regency drama Bridgerton focuses on the budding romance of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. In the fourth episode, things heat up during their encounter in a carriage, and guess what score plays in the background? Pitbull’s Give Me Everything!

Pitbull reacts to Bridgerton using his hit song in the carriage scene

The carriage scene was one of the most anticipated scenes that’s iconic to the book and show fans. After teasing it for months, the romantic scene was finally available for the fans to obsess over. But Pitbull’s playing in the background somehow made it more iconic!

The Fireball singer reposted the sexy scene in collaboration with Netflix on Instagram and gushed about the timeless nature of music. “This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless,” he wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Colin comes to terms with his feelings and confesses to Penelope and vice versa. After laying their feelings bare, the duo share an intimate moment that quickly escalates to much more.

The Bridgerton official Instagram page commented on the post and wrote, “This author would most certainly agree with Lord Worldwide… Music speaks when words cannot.”

Netflix Tudum talks about the song selection process for Bridgerton

Last week, Netflix Tudum shared insights from music supervisor Justin Kamps talking about Give Me Everything for the iconic carriage scene. “It’s an explosion of emotions for these two characters that has finally boiled over into this moment, and I feel like the song really reflects that,” he said. Kamps added that the song is such a pop hit that the orchestral version leans into the pop sound more.

He admitted that everyone was shocked by the song choice but believed it was a great song and suited perfectly to the moment. [The song] needed this anticipation and then an explosion into the main chorus of the song as we see what’s happening on-screen,” Kamps said.

This season has many unusual songs in orchestral versions, including BTS’s Dynamite, Gayle’s ABCDEFU, Nick Jonas’ Jealous, Sia’s Cheap Thrills, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, and Taylor Swift’s Snow on the Beach.

Bridgerton season 3, part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix!