‘My Birthday Cakes Always...': It Ends With Us Star Blake Lively Baked THIS Cake For Son Olin's First Birthday

Blake Lively really knows how to make birthdays memorable, and the case was no different for her son Olin's first birthday. The It Ends with Us star didn’t disappoint, proving her well-known sense of humor and creativity.

It’s clear that Lively definitely wanted to bake something special and comical, something that would become a lasting memory, even if it becomes a bit awkward for Olin. She herself mentioned in the interview with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Friends that this selection of cake will “haunt him (Olin) for life.”

The Gossip Girl fame revealed during a recent interview on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Friends just what made Olin’s birthday cake so unexpected and hilarious. Lively shared that she crafted a b*ob cake to celebrate her youngest child’s milestone.

With characteristic grace, Lively explained why she made the choice that she did. “My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor,” she said, laughing. “For my baby, I just did a giant set of t---.” The actress, who is as quick-witted as she is talented, added that the decision wasn’t entirely random. “What do they want at one? He can’t declare what he wants. So, bo*bs!” she stated.

There is no doubt that the couple’s approach to parenthood is refreshingly down-to-earth, with both Lively and Ryan Reynolds often finding humor in the challenges and joys of raising a family.

The interview, which was posted on Instagram quickly garnered attention, with fans and followers eager to see a glimpse of Lively’s latest creation.

Blake in her main character energy even teased the crew, promising to show them a picture of the cake after the interview. “I’ll show you a picture after, they’re pretty amazing,” she said, before clarifying with her humorous hallmark, “Of the cake, not of mine… Also amazing though.”

As she wrapped up the chat, which was part of the promotional tour for her new movie, Lively couldn’t resist one last laugh, telling the crew, “The cake is amazing, you do need to see that cake! You all need to see the cake.” It’s clear that Lively’s sense of humor isn’t just for the screen, it spills into her personal life, where she keeps everyone around her entertained with her playful and often surprising ideas.

Blake Lively’s baking skills are as charming as her on-screen presence. She once shared a new culinary creation on Instagram, a raspberry crumble made with fresh raspberries from her garden. With her usual spark, she playfully questioned if the fruits were actually raspberries and showcased the dish topped with a generous layer of cream.

Her baking talents also made an appearance during the promotion of It Ends With Us. As reported by US Weekly, Lively joined her co-stars for a baking session where she humorously critiqued their cookie-making skills. Describing the scene as "skin-covered tornadoes," she joked about the kitchen chaos while genuinely enjoying the process.

