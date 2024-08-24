Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He Cut Rob McElhenney’s Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo: ‘I Had to Kill a Darling’

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a bittersweet moment while producing Deadpool & Wolverine. Although the film has achieved the status of the highest-grossing R-rated movie in the world, Reynolds revealed that he was disappointed to see a particular scene cut: a cameo by his good friend and co-owner of Wrexham AFC, Rob McElhenney.

McElhenney, known for his role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and as a co-owner of Wrexham AFC, was cast as a TVA soldier in the MCU crossover. However, due to unexpected editing challenges, the scene was ultimately removed. Reynolds, who stars in and co-wrote the film, expressed his regret on Instagram, noting that while the decision to cut McElhenney’s cameo was difficult, it was a necessary part of the filmmaking process. Despite its potential, sometimes sacrifices must be made in the world of film.

Ryan Reynolds elaborated on the difficult decision to cut Rob McElhenney's cameo, highlighting McElhenney's exceptional performance despite being obscured by a TVA mask and helmet. Reynolds praised McElhenney's charisma, noting that his presence alone kept the scene in the edit for as long as it did. He described McElhenney as having a rare blend of "raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent" and "writerly wit and 'I create hit TV shows' swagger." Reynolds also acknowledged McElhenney’s influence on his passion for Wrexham AFC, a connection that might never have developed without his friend's impact.

After the film's release, McElhenney humorously addressed the omission on social media, joking that perhaps his theater had the wrong version of the movie since he didn’t see himself on screen. This lighthearted remark underscored the strong friendship between Reynolds and McElhenney, even amid a minor professional setback.

Reynolds did not back off while making the highly anticipated film. He referred to "Expectation" as one of the most vicious villains in cinema and how it can further strain the creative process. All the while, amidst all the problems, having McElhenney by his side gave comfort and support to Reynolds. He added that the presence of his friend really helped him on set, as McElhenney seemed to diffuse his nerves whenever things got hairy. "When I see Rob, my heart rate slows, and my nervous system stops yelling at me," Reynolds shared, showing just how vital it is to have a friend you can count on in that type of environment.

The cut scene was one where McElhenney's character met the wrong end of things courtesy of a multiversal bad guy, Alioth. Reynolds humorously described the scene: "Even as he begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo," Reynolds also shared about the cameo itself, adding, "RIP TVA Soldier."

Well, Deadpool & Wolverine still dropped those star-studded cameos as promised with a range of Hollywood heavyweights that included Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and Blake Lively, Reynolds' wife. The movie teams up Reynolds with Hugh Jackman to protect the multiverse from a new threat by Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin.

Although his was ultimately found to be too humorous, McElhenney's cameo was cut, but his on- and off-screen friendship with Reynolds lived on. The two co-starred in the FX reality show Welcome to Wrexham, documenting the two of them as co-owners of the professional soccer team Wrexham Association Football Club, further cementing the relationship and their joint venture.

