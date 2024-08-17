Did Ryan Reynolds ‘Jump In' To Save It Ends With Us From Becoming a Disaster? Here’s What Sources Say

It Ends With Us has been making headlines ever since its first teaser release. While earlier, the topic of conversation around the movie had been about the outfits of the lead actress, it has been riled up to much more, including an alleged feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. According to the media reports, the actors were not looking at the same eye level when it came to the editing part of the film.

Moreover, the actress’ husband and actor, Ryan Reynolds, too, has been said to guide the film by sharing his inputs. Sources close to the film creators have revealed that Reynolds was not ready for the film to fail, especially because it was connected to his wife.

An insider stated to the media portal that the Deadpool actor had no grudges against the actor-director, Justin Baldoni, but the filmmaker took it “personally.” The source revealed to the Daily Mail, “Ryan didn’t want this to fail for anyone, especially his wife. It was nothing against Justin [Baldoni], but Justin took it personally and it is not Ryan’s fault, nor does he have any apology to give. He got nothing out of this.”

They further added, “He didn’t want any credit. He just wanted to see Blake’s first big break back into the business succeed.”

In one of her previous interviews with E! News, the Gossip Girl alum shared that the iconic rooftop scene from the film was penned by her husband. The actress also joked that Reynolds had been a part of everything she did. Lively claimed, “He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his.”

Meanwhile, an alleged tension between the leads of the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us had the audience raising eyebrows at the issue after the duo were not clicked together at any of the promotional events. Apart from the creative differences between the Hollywood stars, multiple outlets revealed on the internet that Baldoni “allegedly made Lively “uncomfortable” about her postpartum body on set, that he cultivated an “extremely difficult” work environment for the cast.”

With the drama aside, the Colleen Hoover adaptation has been gaining good numbers at the box office.

