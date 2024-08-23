It Ends With Us 2: Has Drama Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Killed the Sequel?

Sony’s It Ends With Us, despite its $180 million box office success, has been overshadowed by reports of tension between its leading stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, due to creative conflicts during the film’s development. The Gossip Girl alum, who stars in and produces the film, has reportedly clashed with director and co-star Baldoni since the 2023 actor and writer strikes, putting the anticipated sequel in jeopardy.

The sequel, unofficially titled It Ends With Us 2, will be based on Colleen Hoover’s follow-up novel It Starts With Us. All the books in the series were optioned by Baldoni five years ago through his production company, Wayfarer Studios.

Lively, 36, and Baldoni, 40, are expected to reprise their roles as Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid in the sequel, though no official confirmation has been made. However, the ongoing rift between the two stars is likely to pose challenges, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wayfarer Studios, alongside Sony, holds the rights to film the sequel, with Baldoni expected to return as both actor and director. The development of a working relationship between Lively and Baldoni is crucial, as their characters’ arcs are integral to the plot of It Starts With Us.

Reports suggest that the tension stems from creative differences, with Baldoni allegedly being difficult to work with while Lively sought to impose her vision on the film’s production. The disputes reportedly led to two final cuts of the film—one preferred by Baldoni and the other by Lively, with Lively’s version ultimately being released in theaters.

While behind-the-scenes conflicts are common in film production, they don’t necessarily lead to cancellations. Therefore, a sequel to It Ends With Us is still plausible if Lively and Baldoni can resolve their differences, despite the ongoing media scrutiny.

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra appears to have taken a side in the ongoing controversy, according to MovieWeb. In a public statement, Vinciquerra expressed strong support for future collaborations with Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover, stating, “We love working with Blake, and we want to do 12 more movies with her.”

Interestingly, while acknowledging the success of It Ends With Us and discussing Sony’s future plans for the franchise, Vinciquerra did not mention director Justin Baldoni, who originally optioned the book rights, which Hoover had fiercely protected for years.

Reports suggest that the feud between Lively and Baldoni began after Lively expressed reluctance to work with Baldoni again following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, when production resumed. The tension persisted even after filming concluded, escalating into a major controversy that has impacted the film’s promotions—whether for better or worse remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively has faced backlash from fans due to controversial comments she made about domestic abuse during a recent interview. Additionally, the film, which has not been a critical favorite, is being criticized for its superficial portrayal of abuse victims.

It Ends With Us is now playing in theaters.

