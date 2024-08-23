Lainey Wilson Gushes Over Boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges as Her 'Biggest Cheerleader' and Support

Lainey Wilson's recent chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 gave a spotlight on her personal life, something fans don't often get. This ought to establish Wilson as one of country music's most forthright songwriters.

She talked about her relationship with Devlin "Duck" Hodges, a former pro footballer turned real estate agent. In this interview, she shares how Hodges doesn't just fill the shoes of her partner but stands as her greatest supporter, donning an added dimension to her already full, rich, and very inspiring life journey.

In the interview with Zane Lowe, Wilson described how Hodges has become her biggest supporter. “I finally found a guy that gives me a run for my money,” she said with genuine admiration. “And he's my biggest cheerleader. He’s just a good person. And he knows how important chasing down a dream is because, even when he was a little boy, football was his life.”

Without a doubt, this is evident, as Hodges actively supports the Praying Woman singer on Instagram as well.

Their relationship is one of mutual respect and understanding, shaped by their busy and often conflicting schedules. Wilson and Hodges met when he was still a player for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a time when both their lives were in flux. “We met at a time where he was still playing with them, but then it all changed,” Wilson recalled. “So it was weird. It was like his life was changing as my life was changing and we were going different directions.”

Navigating this shift was a significant test for their relationship, as Zane Lowe noted, it was “a great test” for the couple. Wilson agreed, reflecting on the challenges they faced. “Yeah, it was wild,” she said. “You would think that somebody couldn’t handle that.” But even in the great trials, this bound them even more into the understanding that their connection could go through storms of their problematic life changes.

Wilson described their relationship dynamic as a “whirlwind,” which is understandable, considering both of them were always on the go and that it must be hard to keep up with each other. “We don’t get to see each other as often as some couples do, but we also know that what we have is very special.” Their ability to balance their individual careers while supporting one another has only deepened their connection.

The couple’s time apart is not without its difficulties, but Wilson also finds beauty in their situation. “For the most part, it’s hard,” she said. “But it’s also easy.” This paradox speaks to the strength of their relationship and their ability to find joy and support even in less-than-ideal circumstances.

Despite their strong connection, Wilson is quick to note that fans shouldn’t expect to hear overly sentimental love songs from her anytime soon. “I love you has been said in a million different ways, and we’re all just trying to find ways to say it differently,” she said. “But I don’t think I’ll ever be the love songwriter that’s super mushy-gushy.”

Wilson and Hodges have been together since 2021, though they kept their relationship private for a while. It wasn’t until May 2023 that they made their red carpet debut at the ACM Awards, signaling a new chapter in their public life together. “We want to keep that as sacred as we possibly can between me and him,” Wilson said. “And so far, it has worked for us.”

