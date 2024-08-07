My Brilliant Friend Season 4 Brings Back Childhood Friends Lenù And Lila Together Amid Threats, Betrayals, Struggles; Watch Trailer

The final season of HBO’s My Brilliant Friend brings viewers into the adult lives of longtime friends Lenù and Lila. This Italian series is based on Elena Ferrante’s popular Neapolitan Novels, starting with My Brilliant Friend and ending with The Story of the Lost Child, which the fourth season adapts. Watch the trailer below:

Season 4 explores the adult lives of Elena and Lila, covering their experiences in late 1980s Italy. As they navigate motherhood, careers, and personal challenges amid a backdrop of political upheaval and social unrest, they once again live in the same neighborhood.

The official synopsis of the My Brilliant Friend Season 4 read;

Based on the bestselling novels by Elena Ferrante, MY BRILLIANT FRIEND follows Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life, Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo. After meeting as children in 1950s Naples, their story goes on to cover over 60 years, exploring the mystery of Lila – Elena’s brilliant best friend and, in a way, her worst enemy. The fourth installment of the saga, titled Story of the Lost Child, delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila."

The synopsis further read; "They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 1980s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Amid motherhood and career demands, amid betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighborhood."

New cast members include Alba Rohrwacher, who previously narrated the series, now appearing as Lenù, and Irene Maiorino as Lila, Lenù’s complex childhood friend. Fabrizio Gifuni takes over the role of Nino Sarratore, a political writer who has been a point of contention between the two friends.

The series, set in Naples, is directed by Laura Bispuri, known for films like Sworn Virgin and Daughter of Mine, and is executive produced by Saverio Costanzo, the creator of the show.

Costanzo directed much of the first two seasons, while Alba’s sister, Alice Rohrwacher, directed some key episodes in Season 3. Daniele Luchetti took over for Season 3, and Costanzo has since shifted focus to feature films, with his latest, Finally Dawn, premiering in Venice.

My Brilliant Friend Season 4 will premiere on HBO and Max on September 9.

