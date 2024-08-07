Alison Sweeney To Return As Sami Brady On Days Of Our Lives After 2 Years Break; Exploring Her Career, Life And More Details

Alison Sweeney is coming back to Days of Our Lives as Sam Brady after being away for two years, with her new episodes scheduled to air in 2025.

Sweeney expressed her excitement about returning. In an interview with TV Insider, she said, “I was thrilled to be invited to return,” She expressed, "I love playing Sami and I am always happy for the chance to come back. We always have to figure out scheduling and such, but if at all possible, I’m so glad to make it happen.”

Sweeney told the outlet, “I can’t wait to share with everyone the concept, but that will be later this year. I’m really proud of this movie.”

Sweeney originally left Days of Our Lives in 2014, having been a part of the show since 1993. During her time on the soap, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2015 and won a Special Fan Emmy Award in 2002. She made a brief return in 2017 and has appeared on and off since then.

Sweeney is also working with Vault Entertainment and has been involved in multiple Hallmark projects. Her character, Sami Brady, is the daughter of Marlena Evans, played by Deidre Hall. Sweeney’s return to the soap will coincide with her filming schedule and is a welcomed addition to the show’s ongoing storylines.

Alison Ann Sweeney is an American actress, reality show host, director, and author. She gained fame for her role as Sami Brady on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives from January 6, 1993, to October 30, 2014.

During her time on the show, she received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, four Soap Opera Digest Awards, and a Fan Voted Daytime Emmy Award. After making occasional appearances, she previously returned as a regular cast member in 2021.

Apart from her role in Days of Our Lives, Sweeney has starred in several shows and movies listed below;

Family Man (1988) as Rosie Tobin, The End of Innocence (1990) as Stephanie, Bay State (1994) as Casey Mills, Friends (2001) as Jessica Ashley, Beat Bobby Flay (2015), She Baked film series (2015 - 2017) as Hannah Swensen, Chronicle Mysteries film series (2019) as Alex McPherson, The Wedding Veil trilogy (2022 - 2023) as Tracy Goodwin. She also hosted The Biggest Loser from its fourth season in 2007 until the end of the 16th season in 2015.

The 47-year-old actress has been married to a police officer David Sanov for the past 24 years. They share two children, a son and a daughter.

