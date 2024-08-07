Who Is Riley Keough's Husband? A Look At Stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen's Career And Life

Riley Keough, late Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, and acclaimed musician Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, has been married to Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015. The duo met while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012 but didn't start dating until a year later while doing reshoots in his home country. Keough and Smith-Petersen’s romance moved swiftly, and the two announced their engagement in 2014. Less than a year later, the couple said I dos in February 2015.

“My husband is such a good person,” Keough wrote of her husband in a Vogue Australia essay in 2022. She went on to describe him as calm, loyal, and strong yet sensitive, before calling him her best friend. The following year, while speaking on his wife's behalf at her mother’s memorial service, Smith-Petersen revealed that the couple had welcomed a baby girl.

Below is everything to know about Riley Keough’s husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

Ben Smith-Petersen is a stuntman and an actor

Smith-Petersen, who is from Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, has been working as a stuntman in Hollywood since 2011. His first credit as a stunt performer was in an episode of Wild Boys, which he followed up with appearances in projects such as The Great Gatsby, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Mad Max: Fury Road, Suicide Squad, and more. As for his acting resume, it includes appearances in Brawl, Agent’s Provocateur, Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, and Mad Max. He also co-starred alongside Keough in the film Spark and Light in 2014 and is next set to star in the upcoming indie horror film The Dead Thing.

Advertisement

Ben Smith-Petersen met Riley Keough on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road

Both Keough and Smith-Petersen were cast in Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015. She portrayed Capable, one of Immortan Joe’s five wives in the film, while he appeared as the Doof Warrior, Immortan Joe’s blind musician. As mentioned earlier, the duo were not acquainted with each other at the time. They only became familiar during the film’s reshoots in Australia.

He has a cameo in Daisy Jones & The Six

Keough revealed Smith-Petersen’s cameo in her series during the show’s premiere on February 23, 2023, in LA. “I don't want to spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene,” she told ET at the time.

In March 2023, while appearing on The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers, the actress revealed her husband was actually a part of a sex scene with her. The producers, according to Keough, thought it would be less awkward if it was Ben in the scene but it turned out to be otherwise. She said the two kept giggling the whole time while filming the sequence.

Advertisement

He fell in love with Keough in Australia

In her aforementioned essay for Vogue Australia, Keough detailed the early days of her and Smith-Petersen’s romance. She revealed the duo met in 2013 in Australia, and she thought Ben was cute. Keough later invited the stuntman to her friend’s house in Sydney, where they had drinks and danced and that night he taught Keough salsa.

In 2016, Keough told USA Today that she envisioned her future with Smith-Petersen, including having kids, after dating him for just two weeks.

He married Keough in 2015

The couple announced their engagement in 2014. Smith-Petersen simply shared a picture of Keough wearing a diamond ring on Facebook, alongside a caption reading: “So that happened.” He and Keough had their first wedding in Nepal, and their families threw them a bigger wedding in Napa Valley, California, on February 4, 2015.

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2015, the actress shared that she knew early on she’d marry her husband. “I don't see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen,” she told the talk show host, adding, “Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, ‘I’m going to marry him and have kids with him.’” The couple, per her, hadn't even confessed their love to each other at that point.

Advertisement

He and Keough have matching tattoos

Keough revealed in her Vogue Australia essay that they got matching tattoos on the third day they hung out, just for fun. Smith-Petersen, however, has another tattoo in honor of his wife.

In September 2021, the stuntman shared a picture on his Instagram showing the name Riley inked on his stomach.

Smith-Petersen has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

He earned his black belt in April 2021, and Keough flaunted her husband’s achievement in an Instagram post, saying he always wanted to get his black belt before turning 30, and she is so proud he achieved it.

He and Keough are parents to a daughter

Smith-Petersen revealed that he had welcomed a baby girl with Keough while reading words penned by her during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity,” he said of his mother-in-law, voicing the sentiments of his wife.

In a 2023 Vanity Fair interview, Keough revealed her baby’s name is Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen. Tupelo was born via surrogacy, she revealed, saying she thought it was the best choice in light of her health complications.

Advertisement

He and Keough have walked many red carpets together

Over the years, the couple has graced many red carpets together. Most recently, they were photographed on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet as Keough was vying for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series award for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six.