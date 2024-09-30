'My Day Has Been Made': Harry Styles And Andrew Garfield's Interaction At Paris Fashion Week 2024 Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

It’s safe to say that Paris Fashion Week 2024 gave us many iconic moments until now but nothing can beat the interaction that the fans got to witness between Harry Styles and Andrew Garfield.

A clip of both the stars conversing with one another is going viral on the Internet and fans are absolutely happy seeing two amazing legends interact with one another. In the clip, the conversation surely seemed to have been flowing interestingly, so we can't judge the fans who want to know what they were talking about.

It's safe to say that Styles and Garfield don't even have to make any extra efforts sometimes; their charm and them just existing make up for it.

As always, it didn’t take time for netizens to share their opinion about this. A person wrote on X, “ANDREW AND HARRY CROSSOVER MY DAY HAS BEEN MADE.” Another fan wrote, “From red carpets to runways, these two are setting the fashion world on fire.”

A platform user got candid and shared, “Two different worlds just combined and I’m confused but I’m here for it.” Another individual on Instagram wrote, “Ahhh! I love this interaction. Look at how Andrew is smiling at Harry!”

Speaking of other special moments during the Paris Fashion Week this year, Bella Hadid, who had been absent from the runway for two years, surprised everyone with her fierce walk wearing an oversized suit by Yves Saint Laurent and big glasses along with a slit-back bun.

Her presence on the runway was seen two years after the creation of the brilliant moment in the fashion world when her body was sprayed with white paint that turned into a dress.

However, another Hadid, her older sister and supermodel, Gigi also wowed the audience as she appeared on the runway wearing a dress appeared made out of DHL packaging tapes. She shone on the runway as brightly as the color of the packaging tapes, proving to us that she can pull off anything and make it fashionable.

Another veteran supermodel, Adriana Lima, shocked everyone by appearing on the runway after almost six years. She walked wearing Schiaparelli’s dress with stripes, holding a handbag, and wearing statement golden earrings. She completed her look with a sleek bun.

Along with her, other models also walked the runway with stunning looks, including Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel, and many more.

