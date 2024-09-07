‘I’m Afraid’: Andrew Garfield Addresses His Inclusion Rumors in MCU’s Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man happens to be one of the most loved superheroes of all. The craziness did not only get doubled but in fact got tripled when we saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland in MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now that the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, recently gave an update to the die-hards of the stated superhero, The Amazing Spider-Man star addressed the rumors of his involvement in the fourth installment of the Wall Crawler.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Andrew Garfield spilled the tea if he has a role in the next Spider-Man movie taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Calling the internet a big place, the Oscar-nominated actor went on to talk about whether he has a role in the next Spider-Man film.

“I think there’s a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I’m afraid,” Garfield added to his words while talking to the outlet.

The Social Network star was interviewed during the Toronto International Film Festival. This was when he was present for the premiere of We Live in Time, an A24 movie in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh.

It was back in the month of July that Kevin Feige unveiled the details of a new Spider-Man movie being in the works at Marvel Studios. The head stated that the writers are working on its draft, which may be delivered soon.

Soon as the news surfaced, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s involvement rumors too gripped the internet.

The two stars were last seen in the 2021 film, teaming up together as their respective Spider-Man characters and forming an unbreakable force with a third Spider-Man from the MCU timeline.

The movie marked a few of the first multiversal projects from Marvel Studios, giving birth to a new saga after the completion of Inifinty. Talking about We Live In, the film marks Andrew Garfield’s collaboration with A24 and also with director John Crowley.

Garfield first appeared in Under the Silver Lake with A24, speaking of his project with Crowley, the Tick, Tick, Boom! Star worked with him on Boy A. Andrew Garfield recently also wrapped his project After the Hunt, where he was working with Luca Guadagnino.

In this movie, he stars alongside Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Chloë Sevigny, as well as Michael Stuhlbarg.

We Live in Time will be released on October 11, 2024, in theaters.

