Joan Star Sophie Turner Opens Up About Challenges Of Being A 'Single Mother' After Divorce From Joe Jonas: 'If I Hadn’t Been...'

Sophie Turner recently spoke about the challenges of being a 'single mother' after finalizing her divorce from Joe Jonas. The couple were married for four years and Jonas filed for divorce from the actress in September 2023. They later released a joint statement on Instagram, announcing their mutual decision to end their marriage 'amicably.' Turner also revealed how challenging it was to film her latest six-part crime drama, Joan, as she was in the middle of her divorce settlement while working on the project. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Sophie Turner revealed that raising her two daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Jonas, has been a 'struggle' following their divorce.

Turner reflected on playing the role of jewel thief Joan Hannington in the upcoming TV series, stating, "If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it."

The Game of Thrones actress added that she hopes single mothers will watch the series, acknowledging that 'it’s such a struggle being a single mother.' She explained that her character Joan’s approach may not be ideal, noting that it's incredible to see her fighting for her daughter.

The actress added, "It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them." Turner also noted that there’s a lot of "shame" that comes with motherhood, saying mothers are judged whether they go to work or stay home.

The actress further revealed that she filmed Joan during her divorce, explaining that playing the character gave her a lot of strength during that challenging period. Turner mentioned that Joan 'changed me quite a lot. From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition.'

She reflected that the series came at a time when she needed to be ambitious and strong-willed and fight against the forces, noting that the character gave her strength to fight against the challenges she faced. Turner joked, "She also taught me how to do a good ring swap in a handbag."

Meanwhile, Joan is now streaming on ITV. In the series, Sophie Turner portrays the real-life character Joan Hannington, a devoted young mother in her 20s eager to escape a disastrous relationship. When her partner goes on the run, Joan takes the chance to create a new life for herself and her six-year-old daughter, diving into the criminal underworld.